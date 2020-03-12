You are the owner of this article.
Horizon Bank donates $136,369 to United Way
Horizon Bank donates $136,369 to United Way

Horizon Bank donates $136,369 to United Way

Horizon Bank headquarters in Michigan City. 

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank recently donated $136,369 in employee and company matching donations to the United Way in Indiana and Michigan.

The downtown Michigan City-based bank said the donation will help more than 850,000 people in the two states where it has banking operations.

“We are pleased to make this donation,” Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. “Horizon Bank has a long tradition of being invested in the communities we serve. We thank our many employees who gave so generously and we are honored to support our employees through this matching contribution to the United Way.”

Horizon Bank has long had a partnership with the United Way, which pools fundraising efforts to support various nonprofits in local communities. The bank, which dates back to 1873 and has assets of more than $5.2 billion, estimates it's helped thousands of people throughout Indiana and Michigan.

Horizon Bank Assistant Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer Bill Gertner said the independent bank, whose stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC, has an ongoing commitment to the United Way.

“At the center of every great community, you'll find thriving partnerships between those within the business community and their United Way, who choose to support an environment where all lives can prosper," Gertner said. "I'm proud to stand here today as a testament and example of this ongoing partnership.”

