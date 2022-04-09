Horizon Bank names new trust and investment management president

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank hired John Richards to serve as president and senior trust officer of its trust and investment management department.

He succeeds Rachel Saxon in the role.

Richards has more than 30 years of experience in wealth management, including in private banking, trust, investment, sales and brokerage. A graduate of the University of Michigan, he is a certified financial planner who has worked for several large institutions over the course of his career.

“We are delighted to welcome John and look forward to his contributions to Horizon’s trust and investment services. He is a seasoned wealth management expert and his desire to bring strategic ideas for cross partnering and growth opportunities is a great fit for Horizon,” said Lynn Kerber, executive vice president and chief commercial banking officer.

He will supervise the bank's wealth management leadership team and monitor risk management activities.

Saxon stepped down from the role to serve as the bank's vice president and internal audit manager. In her new position, she will assume responsibility for managing the bank's internal audit employees, reporting, processes and vendor relationships.

A graduate of Purdue University, she has served the bank in many roles over the course of her career, including finance officer, deposit operations officer, senior auditor and senior vice president of the trust and investment management department.

“I have been in Horizon’s Trust and Investment Management for 22 of my 33 years with Horizon, with the past 14 years being in the president position," she said. "I have thoroughly enjoyed it and have greatly benefited from working with my team and our clients. However, as I assess how I want to spend the remaining years of my career I have determined that it is time to let someone else take the reins and lead the business unit to the next level. I look forward to staying with Horizon in my new role."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.