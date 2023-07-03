Horizon Bank has rebranded its wealth division.

The Michigan City-based bank renamed its Horizon Trust & Investment Management division Horizon Private Wealth Management — A Division of Horizon Bank.

“By expanding the name to Private Wealth Management, our goal is to ensure current and prospective clients understand we offer a wide range of investment advisory services to manage their wealth. Our team of Advisors take a consultative approach to tailor personalized financial guidance leveraging a broad range of services - such as investment advice, trust & estate administration, and retirement planning - designed to meet the complex needs of our clients,” said John Richards, president of Horizon’s Private Wealth Management division.

Horizon Bank, which is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC, is now celebrating its 150th year. A community bank that grew through a string of acquisitions, including from Indianapolis-based Salin Bank and TCF's Michigan branches, Horizon Bank now has 70 branches across Indiana and Michigan.

Its wealth management department offers hands-on service to clients, such as by providing them tax, estate and financial guidance.

“I am excited to launch this new name as a springboard to re-introduce our talented team of Advisors as well as serving as a catalyst to create connections with wealth specialists throughout the communities we serve,” Richards said.