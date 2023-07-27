Horizon Bancorp, the parent company of Horizon Bank, reported an $18.8 million profit or 43 cents per share in the second quarter.

That's up from $18.2 million or $0.42 per share in the first quarter.

“Horizon’s favorable second-quarter earnings reflect the strength of our diversified business model across our retail, commercial and wealth platforms,” President and CEO Thomas Prame said. “Our seasoned and granular deposit base performed well, maintaining a measured approach to funding costs while navigating a highly competitive market and shifting client demand to interest-bearing products. These efforts paired well with our strategy of focusing loan production on higher-yielding categories, resulting in improved yields and spread income. In the second quarter, we also posted strong non–interest income growth, with the active engagement of our clients in card spending and mortgage banking services. The positive results of our core revenue drivers were complimented by our consistent credit quality strength and our long-standing expense management discipline.”

The Michigan City-based bank increased net interest income to $46.2 million in the second quarter, up from $45.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-interest income grew to $11 million in the second quarter, up from $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Deposits ticked up slightly from $5.7 billion at the end of the first quarter to $5.71 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Loans were at a 2.2% annualized rate to $4.27 billion at the end of the second quarter, up from $4.25 billion at the end of the first quarter as mortgage activity increased because of client demand.

"Horizon’s unwavering focus on lending to well-qualified commercial and consumer borrowers in our dynamic local markets was reflected in our strong asset quality metrics,” Prame said. “Our consistent and conservative underwriting practices are expected to outperform relative to the industry, and we believe we are well positioned to navigate potential shifts in the economic outlook.”