With its bright lights and imposing shoreline presence, the Horseshoe Casino can seem very much a world apart from its north Hammond environs. But when it comes to being an active participant in that community, Horseshoe is all-in.
“Many of our employees live in the surrounding community, so it’s critical to us that we do whatever we can to help make it flourish,” Dawn Reynolds Pettit, Horseshoe’s regional vice president of human resources, says of the casino’s community service and outreach efforts. “Our employees are like family, so we view it as helping our family and extended family throughout Northwest Indiana and beyond. For us, it’s about giving back tenfold.”
Giving back at Horseshoe takes a number of forms throughout the year, including:
• Once a month for the last 10 years, Horseshoe employees have worked with Meals on Wheels to deliver hot meals to senior citizens in the Whiting area
• Horseshoe’s monthly Jeans for a Cause program allows employees to wear jeans for a day with a $5 donation — since mid-2016, those donations have added up to nearly $52,000 for a variety of local nonprofit organizations
• The HERO Garden encourages volunteers to plant and harvest fresh produce each summer to be donated to the Greater Hammond Community Services Center. Last season’s harvest came it at over 780 pounds of fresh produce.
• Horseshoe employees hit Whihala Beach every summer to make sure the beachfront gets a good cleaning and is clear of debris and trash.
• The casino’s annual employee school supply drive helped pack 55 backpacks with writing utensils, notebooks, paper, binders, erasers, glue, and more for needy kids in the School City of Hammond system.
• Every October, Horseshoe hosts a number of breast cancer awareness activities, raising money for research and care through fun and engaging events such as decorating bras, selling pink drinks/pastries on the casino floor, making breakfast for employees and taking employee donations to determine the leader they want to see slimed.
• Through the Caesars Foundation, Horseshoe also supports a variety of local nonprofits with monetary donations, including Haven House, Campagna Academy, Crisis Center, the YMCA, TradeWinds and Purdue University Northwest.
During the holiday season, Horseshoe employees also step up more. For example, the casino holds a food drive before Thanksgiving, during which employees help sort and pack food for the Greater Hammond Community Services Center and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana’s Mobile Marketplace. And as Christmas approaches, Horseshoe will once again host its annual Giving Tree, with team members coming together to collect more than 300 gifts to give out to the community, partnering with organizations such as the School City of Hammond, the Carmelite Home in East Chicago, the Salvation Army, Haven House and Campagna Academy.
Whether seasonal or year-round, Pettit says all of these initiatives are working toward the same goal — to strengthen the bond between Horseshoe and the community in which it does business by strengthening that community itself.
“We believe that through our efforts, we are promoting the long-term success of our community and residents,” she explains. “As a large business in Northwest Indiana, it is our goal to try and help out our communities as much as possible, whether through monetary donations, giving our time or collecting items for a drive. Not only do we want our communities to thrive, it has been proven that giving back can help reduce stress and add a sense of self-importance. And we’ve seen it firsthand — our employees love donating and giving back to others all year long.”