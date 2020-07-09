Horseshoe donates $4,000 to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Horseshoe Hammond Casino recently donated $4,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

Horseshoe’s contribution assisted the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in addressing critical food assistance needs. The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana had to shift operations, increase capacity and add new programs and services. Two of those services were specifically for people affected most by the pandemic including children and seniors.

With the donation, the Food Bank was able to provide home deliveries of groceries to seniors who were high risk, shut in, lacked transportation, or didn’t qualify for any type of government assistance.

“The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana helps so many in the community each day and in times of need, including our very own Horseshoe employees,” said Dawn Reynolds Pettit, Regional Vice President of Human Resources for Horseshoe Casino.

“Our Caesars Foundation is passionate about giving back to food banks throughout the country who work so diligently to serve others by providing nourishing and sustainable meals. We are fortunate to have the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana as a community partner.”