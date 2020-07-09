Horseshoe donates $4,000 to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

HAMMOND — Horseshoe Hammond Casino recently donated $4,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
Horseshoe’s contribution assisted the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in addressing critical food assistance needs. The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana had to shift operations, increase capacity and add new programs and services. Two of those services were specifically for people affected most by the pandemic including children and seniors.
With the donation, the Food Bank was able to provide home deliveries of groceries to seniors who were high risk, shut in, lacked transportation, or didn’t qualify for any type of government assistance.
“The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana helps so many in the community each day and in times of need, including our very own Horseshoe employees,” said Dawn Reynolds Pettit, Regional Vice President of Human Resources for Horseshoe Casino.
“Our Caesars Foundation is passionate about giving back to food banks throughout the country who work so diligently to serve others by providing nourishing and sustainable meals. We are fortunate to have the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana as a community partner.”
The donation also helped add a School Site Mini Mobile Market for food distributions to families with children who were on free/reduced lunch. With school closings and everyone home, children and families needed assistance with consistency of meals and help with increased grocery expenses.
“The contribution from Caesars was perfectly timed and helped ensure that food was one less worry for individuals and families during such a difficult and uncertain time,” said Allyson Vaulx, Director of Development for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.