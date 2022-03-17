 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Horseshoe donates personal care items to Haven House NWI

Horseshoe donates personal care items for Haven House NWI

Pictured are, from left, Lynn Langton, Executive Director for Haven House; Julie Vasic, VP of Human Resources for Horseshoe Hammond; Tom Latta, Employee Relations Specialist for Horseshoe Hammond; and Carrie Greer, Deputy Director for Haven House

 Sharon Ross

HAMMOND — Horseshoe Hammond Casino presented more than 2,400 personal care and first aid items to Haven House NWI recently to support the shelter’s mission of providing a safe environment and the essentials for everyday living for women in the area.

“This donation is great. We currently foster 19 people, and this will go a long way to help them, said Lynn Langton, Executive Director at Haven House.”

Julie Vasic, Vice President of Human Resources at Horseshoe Hammond Casino said, “Being able to give back to the local community and women in the area that have been victims of domestic abuse has been a priority to our Team Members. By donating over 2,400 toiletries to Haven House, we hope that it will help make a small impact on their road to recovery.”

Team Members from Horseshoe Hammond Casino participated in a monthlong donation drive to collect personal care and first aid items for the local women’s shelter. Horseshoe Team Members donated a total of 2,475 items, including high-demand items such as specialty shampoo, dental floss and Orajel gum pain relief.

