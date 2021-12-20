Horseshoe Hammond supports Angel Tree program with gifts for 100 children

HAMMOND — Horseshoe Hammond Team Members have donated gifts to 100 children in the community.
“We were extremely blessed by the generosity of the Horseshoe Hammond Casino this year. They were by far the largest single donor to our Angel Tree program, providing Christmas gifts for 100 children in our community. We hope that this is a partnership that will continue for years to come,” said Lt. Darby Bowyer with The Hammond-Munster Salvation Army.
Horseshoe Hammond Team Members selected “wish list” tags from a Christmas tree and sponsored that child’s wish list of gifts for the holidays. Coats, clothes, mittens, shoes and bikes topped the lists of requested items.
“As we enter another holiday season, it’s Horseshoe Hammond’s privilege and honor to give back to the local community and make Christmas wishes for 100 children become a reality. This was another challenging year and to be able to help families in this way has been rewarding for our Team Members,” said Kathryn Jenkins, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Horseshoe Hammond Casino.
Sharon Ross
Regional News Editor
