Horseshoe, VU contractor warn of thousands of temporary job losses

Horseshoe Hammond casino and Parkhurst Dining Services, the food service contractor at Valparaiso University, warned the state government of more than 2,000 furloughs, including many in Northwest Indiana.

Northwest Indiana's largest casino, which previously announced the workforce reductions when it was ordered to close as part of Indiana's stay-at-home order in March, sent a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, saying it had furloughed 1,693 workers on the Lake Michigan lakefront in Hammond. Parkhurst Dining Services told the state it temporarily laid off 365 workers across the state, including at Valparaiso University.

The food services company temporarily laid off its employees at Franklin College, Hanover College and the private Lutheran liberal arts university on U.S. 30 in Valparaiso, citing "the unforeseen and unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on business conditions."

"We expect this layoff to be temporary and last less than six months," Team Member Relations Specialist Anthony Capozzi wrote in a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. "However, if these unprecedented conditions continue, it is possible for the layoff to extend beyond six months."