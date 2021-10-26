Hospice tree covers all seasons

The holiday tree at Hospice of the Calumet Area is more than just Christmas greenery.

It has become a year-round salute to the seasons and holidays, including Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day's spring, summer, the Fourth of July and back-to-school to name a few.

HCA staff members Kathy Smith, Paul Vaclavik, Margaret DeRosier and Michelle Vega have been keeping staff spirits up all year with their decorations and festive antics in the office.

During September they struggled with a theme until back-to-school sparked their creativity. They wanted to spread their good fortune and decided to rally the HCA troops and collect donations for a school which might be in need.

They connected with Barbara Berrones, first grade teacher at East Chicago's McKinley Elementary School, who was more than enthusiastic to pick up the supplies for her students.

"We are so very grateful to Hospice of the Calumet Area for help and caring," Berrones said. "The kids were so excited to receive the supplies and they could sincerely use the supplies. Kindness goes along way."