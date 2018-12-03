MUNSTER — Something special happens every year on the first Sunday after Thanksgiving.
A group of volunteers has, for the last 20 years, decorated for the holidays the interior and grounds outside Hospice of the Calumet Area’s William J. Riley Memorial Residence.
The group is led by Chad Hunter.
For several hours on Nov. 25, two dozen volunteers, including children, decorated Christmas trees in patients’ rooms and the facility’s meeting room and dining area, installed lights on trees and bushes along the outside perimeter, and placed wreaths around the building.
“I know this sounds corny,” said Hunter, a Highland resident, “but doing this feels like we’re doing something right. We’re giving back.”
“A long, long time ago, somebody told me that instead of complaining about something, do something about it,” Hunter added
This effort by what Hunter calls a “grassroots community service group” started two decades ago while Hunter attended Purdue Northwest in Hammond. A computer networking major, Hunter joined Purdue’s Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and wanted to do a service project. A community member suggested Hospice of the Calumet Area, then in its infancy.
Hunter’s group, which he named Paladin, a Middle French word meaning warrior, returns every year on the first Sunday after Thanksgiving.
“Every year I get a phone call from hospice to see if we’re coming, and I say, ‘Yes, we’re coming back,’” Hunter said.
This year, Hunter’s group included eighth-graders from St. Thomas More School in Munster. Hunter also uses social media, emails and phone calls to recruit volunteers from various communities.
Damian Rico, marketing director for Hospice of the Calumet Area, said this year saw the largest number of volunteers at Riley, an eight-room residential living facility for patients with life-limiting illnesses.
As Rico noted, while people may underestimate the magnitude of putting up a Christmas tree, there’s still “the amount of magic that goes into kindness and good deeds,” the marketing director said.
“It means a lot for a family to have a Christmas tree,” said Cynthia Camp, volunteer coordinator for hospice.
Riley seeks to provide hospice patients with a home-like environment, and this recent volunteer effort helps patients and families when the holidays can become particularly stressful, Camp added.
“It was terrific,” Camp said, adding that hospice has 400 volunteers, with program volunteers racking up more than 300,000 service hours annually.
“That many people willing to help hospice says something for the program,” Camp said.
It also says something about the importance of Yule trees for those in hospice care. Rico told Hunter that the Monday after decorating, a family specifically asked if their loved one’s room could have a Christmas tree.
That story hit home with Hunter.
“We’ve being doing this so long, you try not to think about it,” Hunter said, “but Damian’s story reminded me we did some good.”