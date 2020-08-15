Hospital auxiliary awards $15,000 to students seeking healthcare careers

EAST CHICAGO — Thirteen area students aiming for healthcare careers have been named recipients of the St. Catherine Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship program for the 2020-21 academic school year.
A total of $15,000 has been distributed, with each student receiving a scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The recipient of the Maryann Chevigny Award is Rosalinda Velasquez. Antionette Perez has received the JoAnn Birdzell Award.
“Gift shop sales and fundraisers held throughout the year make this event possible," said Judy Gresko, Auxiliary president.
"Our congratulations and best wishes to the recipients.”
Qualifying students reside within East Chicago, Hammond and Whiting/Robertsdale.
The $1,000 scholarship recipients include Yvette Anderson, Jeremy Gonzalez, Sharon Gutierrez, Emily Jimenez, Lilly Kosior, Sydney Maley, Antionette Perez, Eliana Sanchez, Michael Sinchar III, Kassidy Szymanski, Christina Torres, Cristina Valtierra and Rosalinda Velasquez.
To learn more about St. Catherine Hospital, one of four hospitals in the Community Healthcare System, visit: comhs.org/st.catherinehospital
