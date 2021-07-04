 Skip to main content
Hospital CEOs seek smoking ban in Portage
alert urgent

PORTAGE — The proposed ordinance to ban smoking in public here has lit a fire under adovcates for smoke-free air.

The six regional hospitals that serve Portage have sent a joint letter to City Council members, urging them to adopt the ordinance in July. The council plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Woodland Park.

“We are asking that the Portage City Council adopt the proposed smoke-free air policy by eliminating exemptions for all workplaces, including bars, restaurants, retail tobacco stores and membership clubs,” the letter says. “Our goal is to pass the strongest ordinance possible to benefit the health of our Portage citizens and employees.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The CEOs of Northwest Health, HealthLinc, Northshore Health Centers, Porter-Starke Services, St. Mary Medical Center and Franciscan Health Michigan City signed the letter.

“Our hospitals and health care facilities bear witness to the significant health burden secondhand smoke places on our community,” the letter says.

In Monroe County, hospital admissions to emergency departments for heart attacks among nonsmokers dropped 59% after the smoke-free air law there went into effect.

Indiana air monitoring studies in Fort Wayne found a 94% decrease in indoor air pollution in workplaces after that smoke-free air law was passed, the letter adds.

“Our ultimate goal is to protect all workers from secondhand smoke, and we will not stop coming to the Portage City Council until that goal is reached,” the letter concludes.

Carrie Higgins, program director of the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County, spoke to the council in June.

“We commend our health leaders for prioritizing Portage. They join the growing list of organizations like Portage Custom Wear, Village Carpet & Tiles Inc. and Portage Health Center who support Breathe Easy Portage’s vision of a smoke-free Portage,” Higgins said.

Each year, about 443,000 people die from smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke, and another 8.6 million suffer from a serious illness from smoking, Higgins said, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

