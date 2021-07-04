Hospital CEOs seek smoking ban in Portage

PORTAGE — The proposed ordinance to ban smoking in public here has lit a fire under adovcates for smoke-free air.

The six regional hospitals that serve Portage have sent a joint letter to City Council members, urging them to adopt the ordinance in July. The council plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Woodland Park.

“We are asking that the Portage City Council adopt the proposed smoke-free air policy by eliminating exemptions for all workplaces, including bars, restaurants, retail tobacco stores and membership clubs,” the letter says. “Our goal is to pass the strongest ordinance possible to benefit the health of our Portage citizens and employees.

The CEOs of Northwest Health, HealthLinc, Northshore Health Centers, Porter-Starke Services, St. Mary Medical Center and Franciscan Health Michigan City signed the letter.

“Our hospitals and health care facilities bear witness to the significant health burden secondhand smoke places on our community,” the letter says.

In Monroe County, hospital admissions to emergency departments for heart attacks among nonsmokers dropped 59% after the smoke-free air law there went into effect.