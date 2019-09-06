CROWN POINT — Just after a newborn left with her parents Thursday from Franciscan Health Crown Point, friends of Sylvia Richardson honored a woman who has a few more years on that infant.
Hospital staff and fellow volunteers gathered at the front information desk to sing “Happy Birthday” and applaud Richardson on her 100th birthday that day.
Richardson could only laugh when a passerby, seeing her birthday sign, asked, “You doing anything special to celebrate?”
The celebration started Sunday, when Richardson’s immediate family, including three daughters and one son, honored the matriarch with a party at Rosati’s in Crown Point.
Born Sept. 5, 1919 at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Gary, Richardson has been a Crown Point resident since 1948. Having moved several times since then, the longtime hospital volunteer today resides a few blocks from the medical center.
When asked her secret to longevity, Richardson said, “Good genes and the fact I never smoked.”
One brother lived to 93, but otherwise Richardson is the last surviving of 12 children.
Richardson, whose husband Arthur died in 1994, had worked as a beautician and quilter.
She started with the hospital auxiliary in crafts and later assisted wheelchair patients. She then learned of an opening at the front information desk, where she has been for the past 15 years. She provides information for visitors, including looking up room numbers of patients.
“She’s a fascinating lady, very sincere and loving,” said fellow volunteer Ed O’Brien. “She’s very alert and extremely active.”
As to her hospital volunteering, Richardson noted, “I enjoy working with people and seeing different faces. I just enjoy doing it.”
A member of a quilting club and an over-55 group, Richardson plays pinochle on Tuesday, bingo on Wednesdays, and “I do this on Thursdays,” she said.
Richardson has four children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. The family moved to Crown Point as their children were being born. She recalled three dime stores in downtown Crown Point, as her children all attended St. Mary Catholic School and Crown Point High School.
Richardson said St. Mary Church, her parish for 72 years, celebrated a Mass in her honor.
After Food Service Manager Juanita Critelli wheeled the cake to the information desk area, Franciscan Sister Marlene Shapley, hospital vice president for mission services, cut the cake.
“She’s a wonderful person,” said Sister Marlene, “and we’re proud to have her as a member of our team.”
Jill Thorpe, a hospital switchboard operator who works alongside Richardson, commented, “I love all the volunteers. They’re just fantastic people. With Sylvia, no matter what she does, she keeps on trying.”
Richardson also keeps on volunteering. Bethel Griffin, a volunteer in charge of the information desk, described Richardson as very reliable.
“I can’t remember the last time I had to find a replacement for her,” Griffin said. “She’s nice to all the people and certainly an asset.”