Hospitals find success with online prenatal classes

When Elizabeth Breitenbach found out the childbirth class she had signed up for would be virtual, she was relieved.

Like many hospital networks across the nation, Franciscan Health has moved its prenatal classes online in an effort to keep families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Breitenbach, who is due Sept. 11, that meant the cancellation of the in-person class she had registered herself and husband Joshua for this summer.

The Lowell residents were notified they would have the opportunity to learn more about what to expect once September arrived, but through their computer at home.

“You see in movies how the partners are sitting on the floor and working together, and I wondered if that would still be the same,” she said.

However, they quickly discovered that many aspects of the childbirth class that they originally expected remained the same. And, she says, taking the course in the comfort of her own home added an extra benefit of convenience.