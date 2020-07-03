Hospitals find success with online prenatal classes

When Elizabeth Breitenbach found out the childbirth class she had signed up for would be virtual, she was relieved.
Like many hospital networks across the nation, Franciscan Health has moved its prenatal classes online in an effort to keep families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Breitenbach, who is due Sept. 11, that meant the cancellation of the in-person class she had registered herself and husband Joshua for this summer.
The Lowell residents were notified they would have the opportunity to learn more about what to expect once September arrived, but through their computer at home.
“You see in movies how the partners are sitting on the floor and working together, and I wondered if that would still be the same,” she said.
However, they quickly discovered that many aspects of the childbirth class that they originally expected remained the same. And, she says, taking the course in the comfort of her own home added an extra benefit of convenience.
“I do not feel that I missed out on any information or any further knowledge with it being held virtually versus in-person,” Breitenbach said. “Overall, it was a tremendous blessing and I am so thankful that we still had the opportunity to go through the class and receive all of the knowledge that we did.”
That’s music to the ears of Peggy Mauch, who as a certified childbirth educator for Franciscan Health, has worked to normalize prenatal classes for expecting parents as much as possible. Currently, the network offers baby care, breastfeeding and preparing for childbirth classes online.
“To not know what’s going to happen can be scary,” she said. “We want them to make good decisions and know the pros and cons of their options. Everything is less scary when you know what to expect.”
The courses are held through the video conferencing app Zoom. Once individuals are registered for the classes, they are sent a link to click on for the day and time of their classes. The curriculum remains largely the same, Mauch said, with the only difference being that Mauch is on her computer and the course attendees are on their own respective devices.
While Community Healthcare System has offered online courses as well, modified in-person classes also have been available.
Individuals could sign up for a childbirth education class, for example, offered either remotely or in person at Community Hospital in its off site education suite. The online group class had the option to block the video view for privacy if desired, and the in-person class was limited to three couples to allow for social distancing.
Instructors and attendees are masked and screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering, said Jean Gardner, system director of education at Community Healthcare System.
Breastfeeding education and support also increased at the bedside after delivery at St. Catherine Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Community Hospital.
Despite modifications made to the courses in the wake of COVID-19 precautions, Gardner says the feedback has been largely positive.
“We made a concerted effort throughout our healthcare system to do everything possible to keep our childbirth education safely available despite the pandemic barriers,” she said.
For new parents, offering educational opportunities that utilize evidence-based practices helps ensure attendees are prepared for their newborns, she said. The courses also can be helpful for family members.
“For grandparents, this provides them the latest best practice,” Gardner said. “Healthcare and infant safety recommendations are continually changing.”
Online courses have also opened up the opportunity for those who do not live near a hospital and may not have otherwise enrolled.
In fact, Evelyn Turner, a prenatal nurse instructor for UChicago Medicine, said anyone can sign up for the free classes offered through her hospital system.
“I actually had grandparents sign up for a grandparent class and they were in Indianapolis,” she said.
Although also online, UChicago Medicine’s courses are structured differently, in that the hospital system works with a company called InJoy Health Education. After an individual registers for a course, Turner provides a code so that individuals can access the course content online. Content includes a variety of mediums, including videos, audio, animations, games and exams.
“The parents really like this because they can work at their own pace,” she said. “If they’re working, it gives them the opportunity for flexibility.”
Once individuals complete the course, they receive a certificate and have access to the content for an additional nine months. Courses cover a variety of prenatal and postnatal topics, from labor prep to breastfeeding and infant CPR.
Those who sign up for the courses also have the opportunity to register for a live Q&A session.
“It’s more like a flip classroom where they get the content ahead of time and then can bring their questions to the Q&A session,” Turner said.
The University of Chicago Medical Center offers virtual tours of its birth center as well.
Even after the threat of COVID-19 decreases, Turner says the hospital system is looking at incorporating online classes into its curriculum.
“This has really opened the doors for another learning opportunity,” she said. “Some of our families would rather take an online class. It’s more convenient for them. Our goal is to continue this after we get back to the new normal.”
