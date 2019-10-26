VALPARAISO — Most people taking part in the outdoor Mass on Thursday night wore jackets, jeans and even boots.
The weather was cool, but those who came to the outdoor service received a warm greeting from the Rev. Jeff Burton, the host family and neighbors.
Burton, an associate pastor at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso since June 2018, celebrated the Mass at the home of George and Sue Livarchik after setting up the Eucharistic table in the backyard.
The 17 attendees took their place seated in lawn or portable chairs.
The Mass, which included the giving of Communion and special prayers from those in attendance, was one of the season's final outdoor services that started after Labor Day weekend.
"Tuesday is the last one. We have held 17 outdoor services in and around Valparaiso," Burton said.
He said he borrowed the idea for the outdoor Masses from the late Rev. Ed Kennedy after reading about his services held in the Catholic parish in Cedar Lake.
"Father Kennedy did the neighborhood Masses," Burton said.
When Burton broached the idea to St. Paul parishioners after Labor Day, the feedback was overwhelming.
"I had 43 families volunteer for 17 slots. Our parishioners want to be welcoming and inviting and invite their neighbors in, and so this is one little way we can do that," Burton said.
The purpose of the outdoor Masses has been for increased visibility and for parishioners and himself to just get out and meet families.
St. Paul, made up of 3,000 families, is the second-largest congregation in the Diocese of Gary.
"It's difficult to meet those who come to the other side of the building," Burton said.
You have free articles remaining.
He is hoping to continue the tradition next year.
"This is the trial run. We're throwing the noodle at the wall," Burton said.
The outdoor services proved a hit with Duke Lee and his wife, Hanh Lee, who have attended several, including the one held Thursday.
"We love it. We go to every single one to meet our friends and share the faith. It's a great idea," Duke Lee said.
Deacon Bob Marben, who came with his wife, Karen Marben, said they attended at the invitation of the Livarchiks.
"They have been our neighbors for 27 years," Bob Marben said.
He said the outdoor services hail back to the beginnings of Christianity.
Jesus often gave his sermons outdoors and early followers met in homes because there were no churches.
"This is traditional for what it was like," Marben said.
Burton told those who gathered the Thursday Mass, held in the 400 block of Park Avenue, was special because it's in the "cradle of Valparaiso Catholics in the 18th century."
"This was our neighborhood because you could see from here the spires of the old St. Paul Catholic Church," Burton said.
He recalled the early Irish immigrants who came to Valparaiso to settle, many working on the railroads.
"How fortunate we are to still be here a generation later," Burton said.