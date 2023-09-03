It’s been hailed as “hot labor summer.”

More than 200 strikes have taken place across the country this year, making it the busiest year for strikes since 2000, according to Bloomberg Law data. More than 323,000 workers have gone on strike across the country to fight for better wages, benefits and working conditions.

Unions also have been unionizing more workplaces, including Amazon warehouses, Starbucks coffee shops and Trader Joe’s grocery stores. The labor movement has been seeing the most momentum in years going into the Labor Day holiday, Indiana University Northwest Labor Studies Lecturer Michael Olszanski said.

“People have been joining unions like never before and standing up for their rights,” Olszanski said. “I think the thrust is coming from low-paid jobs that see the worst exploitation, at Starbucks and Amazon and places like that. The exploitation is so awful they’re figuring out they’ve got to get unionized.”

The momentum has inspired unions like the United Auto Workers to stand up to seek a greater share of record profits and more job security, Olszanski said.

“The labor movement is seeing the possibility of rising up and getting bigger and stronger,” he said. “The United Auto Workers and other unions see a time of opportunity to organize and get stronger. It’s a good time for unions. People are fed up. They see opportunity. They see what can be done if they stick together and stand up for their rights in an organized way. I think it’s contagious and reminiscent of what happened during the 1930s and 1940s.”

Union membership has been declining for years as a result of factors like outsourcing, automation and deindustrialization. Much of the economy has shifted to service, including in many sectors with high turnover or low headcounts that make them less susceptible to unionization.

About 10.1% of the workforce was unionized last year, down 0.2% compared to the previous year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“While organized labor in the United States today continues to exist strongly within certain industries, such as manufacturing, construction, transportation and the public sector, it has become significantly less widespread across industries over time,” IUN Associate Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said. “In the last 50 years, union membership in the United States has plummeted from one out of every four workers being union members in the 1970s to one out of every 10 workers today. As union membership fell, there was a corresponding decline in real wages, benefits and working conditions, particularly for middle- and lower-earning workers. A recent Pew poll found that the majority of Americans see this decline in union membership as bad for the U.S. and working people.”

A U.S. Treasury report released last week showed that union membership increases wages by at least 10% to 15% and more for more experienced workers. More people have been drawn to union membership of late, Pollak said.

“In recent years, the COVID pandemic triggered a dramatic shift in labor markets dubbed the Great Reassessment of Work. During this period, workers were forced to reevaluate their relationship with work, and many discovered their time was more valuable than the compensation they were receiving.,” he said. “As a result of this reassessment of work, real wages begin to rise for middle- and lower-income workers for the first time in decades, and there was a growing interest in organizing and unionizing. This was particularly true among workers in service sectors most affected by the pandemic, such as food service and retail. Pushes to unionize at companies like Starbucks and Amazon follow directly from this shift in the labor market.”

Just 7.4% of Indiana workers belonged to unions last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But it’s since been trending up. Only 8.6% of workers in Indiana and 11.3% nationally are represented by unions at their workplace.

‘Going the right direction’

Membership declined for years as heavily industrialized workplaces like steel mills and factories shed jobs, Olszanski said.

“We don’t have as many people in steel anymore. The productivity has increased so much,” he said. “They’re aren’t as many people left in traditional industry. But younger people in newer segments of the economy are tired of being paid peanuts while executives are making millions. There’s a tremendous discrepancy between the super-rich and ordinary workers. Inequality is at an all-time high. The companies are still crying poor when they’re making billions in profits but workers are seeing through it. There’s more outrage that society is rewarding a few people so extremely and leaving the rest of us in the lurch. Productivity has increased but the worker has not shared in the profits. That’s why you’re starting to see more militancy in the unions like the United Auto Workers.”

The labor movement has long focused on preserving jobs, which has resulted in members working longer hours and more overtime. But shifting attitudes toward unions, especially among young people, have given them the chance to increase membership again, he said.

“Unions are stronger with numbers,” he said. “Unions have always had more strength and made more gains in industries where they had the numbers.”

Northwestern Indiana Building & Construction Trades Council Building Manager Randy Palmateer said it’s been much easier to recruit workers to the skilled trades.

“When I was younger you’d have to chase guys down,” he said. “Now they come to you when they get out of school. Kids aren’t going straight to college automatically anymore. There’s been an uptick in vocational training.”

Public attitudes toward unions have shifted, Palmateer said.

“There’s a lot more pro-union sentiment,” he said. “The younger kids are unionizing at places like Starbucks. You can feel the good vibes. It’s going in the right direction.”

The trade unions have been thriving in Northwest Indiana as a result of a variety of projects, including at the BP Whiting Refinery, steel mills and schools, Palmateer said. Union tradesmen have been building bridges, infrastructure, South Shore Line extensions and many commercial projects, including the Meats by Linz relocation to Hammond and the Bank Calumet redevelopment in downtown Hammond.

Unions still face many challenges, such as some hostile legislators and contractors who misclassify workers as independent contractors so they don’t have to pay Social Security and other taxes, Palmateer said. But they’ve benefited as more developers have started going directly to union halls to hire at a time when workers are harder to come by and carpetbagging non-union contractors haven’t been able to bring in out-of-town workers to do projects for $10 to $12 an hour, he said.

“You don’t see non-union workers from Tennessee anymore,” he said. “You used to see out-of-state plates on many jobs. But now the contractors are coming directly to us. It’s good for everyone. The out-of-town workers aren’t supporting local restaurants like Culinary Misfits in Crown Point or Lighthouse in Cedar Lake. At $10 an hour, they’re eating at Burger King.”

Local tradesmen also stand to benefit from a robust pipeline of incoming projects, such as the Fulcrum bioenergy plant in Gary and the proposed Lake County convention center, Palmateer said.

“It can be feast or famine but we’ve been keeping busy,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of commercial work and are strong on the industrial side, which is where it’s at. That’s where the big money overtime that some people are chasing is. We’ve got highly trained workers, some of the most skilled in the country. We’ve got a diverse portfolio of steel mills, casinos, bridges and roads. We’ve got all union projects going up along Broadway, like the Silos at Sanders Farm. Things have been going in the right direction.”