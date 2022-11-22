Hot meals arrive in time for the holidays in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO — If you were looking for teamwork in action, The Salvation Army community center could serve as a living example. From hot meals to beverages to distribution, volunteers made it happen.

It started with Ameristar Casino prepping and packaging 200 turkey dinners and Pepsi providing beverages.

Romero Hernandez picked up a meal for his great-uncle, who is blind and has been sick lately.

“He’s feeling better today, but this food is for him,” Hernandez said. “This meal definitely goes the distance this year.”

Amelia Espinosa treated the food as a blessing.

“I’m thankful for this,” she said. “A lot of people are on fixed incomes, and this helps.”

Starting at 4 a.m., Ameristar staff cooked the meal. The project took 160 pounds of turkey, 140 pounds of ham, 100 pounds of mashed potatoes, 80 pounds of dressing, 75 pounds of green beans, 10 pounds of cranberry sauce and 40 pies.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,, meals were ready for pickup, which took place from a back window of the community center.

“It’s always good to get back in the community and interact with residents. We want people to see we’re more than a casino and we care about our environment," said Ameristar chef Angela Chinn, who has been involved with the charity for 16 years.

“We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to celebrate the holiday.”

Fellow chef Nick Edwards was working on his eighth such charity event. “It’s always a good opportunity to give back, to share some of the good food we serve," he said. "This is exciting.”

Hot meals are nothing new at The Salvation Army center, where 2,600 weekday meals are served each month. Capt. Crystal Sherack, pastor and administrator, said the center spends $118,000 annually on meals, with funding coming from the Red Kettle drive, other donors and business partnerships.

“We love this partnership” with Ameristar, she said. “They do all the work, they bring all the help.”

Besides Ameristar staffers working in the kitchen, casino volunteers helped with distribution. The city of East Chicago provided staff for traffic control and food delivery.

“Department heads come out every year and help," Police Chief José Rivera said. "We’re fortunate to have a Salvation Army in East Chicago to help those in need."

Sandra Favela, chief of staff for the city of East Chicago, added: “The Salvation Army invited us, and we’re here to help.”

Looking ahead to Christmas, Salvation Army sponsors an Angel Tree and will distribute toys and food Dec. 21 to 80 families with children; and food to 180 families with one person or households with no children.

For Violeta Soto, the hot food is “very important" to her. “Gracias por el alimento," she said, which translates as "Thanks for the meal."

Fellow recipient Emma Harold was equally grateful: “With inflation, these are hard times for us.”