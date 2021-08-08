Hot Wheels heat up track at Lake County Fair

CROWN POINT — Don’t let anyone tell you Hot Wheels are just a passing phase for boys. Those little cars can definitely move.
More than 360 youths and adults registered for the first round of Hot Wheels racing Sunday at the Lake County Fair. Due to the pandemic, the competition that started in 1999 was marking its 20th anniversary.
Setting up the 77-foot-long track was Brandon Szany, of Portage, whose two sons, Brandon Jr., 11, and Mayson, 7, both entered cars.
“This is a big deal for a lot of people,” the father commented. “I like the way the cars look. They’re a miniature version of the car you’ll never have.”
Six cars raced at a time. Judged through an electronic eye, the top three finishers advanced until the top six finishers were left.
Organizer Greg Simms, of Valparaiso, held the first such race in 1999 as a fundraiser for a Special Olympics basketball team.
“We’ve grown a lot over the years,” Simms said. “It’s awesome to see friendly faces coming back.”
Among those returnees was Verne James, of Merrillville, who noted, “It’s a lot of fun.”
James’ favorite car is a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, which he had painted metallic blue.
Dean Lilly, of Oak Forest, is another veteran, as are his four cousins, all from Crown Point. Each one entered four cars in the races.
“We couldn’t do this as children because we did not have the opportunity,” Lilly said. “Now we have competition between me and my cousins.”
Each race started from an elevated spot 11 feet off the ground. Most vehicles completed the course, while some ran off the track or stopped on the track.
For some competitors, racing is a family affair. The Scheeringa brothers from Highland, Henry, 12, and Brandon, 9, think racing is “cool” and enjoy seeing different people and cars.
The key to racing success, Henry said, is “finding the most aerodynamic car."
Other family members included Ty Harvey and son Oscar, 3, from Frankfort, Illinois. “The cars are super fast, and I like winning,” Oscar said. “I can race with friends or by myself.”
Danny Janickovic, 14, has been racing since he was 4. “I like competing,” said the Crown Point youth who brought 24 cars to the fair. Among his favorites is a 1969 Corvette he had painted red for his grandfather’s red ‘Vette.
The day’s two top finishers return next Sunday to determine a grand champion.
Female racers included Keira Mosier, 11, of Joliet, Illinois. “I just have that interest in cars,” she said. “I like to go fast.”
Among the parents following the action was Michelle Hein, of Hebron, whose son Michael, 13, has been into Hot Wheels for half his life.
“He set up a track in the basement and spends a lot of time there,” the mother said, adding that racing is “a good time.”