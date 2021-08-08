Hot Wheels heat up track at Lake County Fair

Dean Lilly, of Oak Forest, is another veteran, as are his four cousins, all from Crown Point. Each one entered four cars in the races.

“We couldn’t do this as children because we did not have the opportunity,” Lilly said. “Now we have competition between me and my cousins.”

Each race started from an elevated spot 11 feet off the ground. Most vehicles completed the course, while some ran off the track or stopped on the track.

For some competitors, racing is a family affair. The Scheeringa brothers from Highland, Henry, 12, and Brandon, 9, think racing is “cool” and enjoy seeing different people and cars.

The key to racing success, Henry said, is “finding the most aerodynamic car."

Other family members included Ty Harvey and son Oscar, 3, from Frankfort, Illinois. “The cars are super fast, and I like winning,” Oscar said. “I can race with friends or by myself.”

Danny Janickovic, 14, has been racing since he was 4. “I like competing,” said the Crown Point youth who brought 24 cars to the fair. Among his favorites is a 1969 Corvette he had painted red for his grandfather’s red ‘Vette.

The day’s two top finishers return next Sunday to determine a grand champion.