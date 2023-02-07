A funeral service will be held for late hotel developer and philanthropist Bruce White at Old St. Patrick's Church and livestreamed to the public.

The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday and be broadcast online at livestream.com/oldstpats/brucewhite.

White died at the age of 70 after being diagnosed with cancer. The hotel magnate was born in Gary, grew up in Crown Point and graduated from Purdue University. He later served on its Board of Trustees, transformed the Union Club Hotel into a learning lab for students and created the White Lodging-J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

“In all its history, Indiana has produced few citizens the equal of Bruce White. In a spectacular business career, his imagination and boldness created opportunities and wealth for thousands of others," Purdue University President Emeritus Mitch Daniels said. "He invested enormously of his energy and personal resources in trying to build the prosperity and quality of life of his beloved Northwest Indiana. And, of course, as trustee, donor, and advocate, he was a central figure in building the Purdue University of today. We cannot replace him. We will remember him with the deepest gratitude always.”

He started White Lodging with a single hotel in 1985 and grew it into one of the largest hospitality companies in the country with hotels in Chicago, Indianapolis, Louisville, Denver, Charlotte, Austin, San Antonio and other cities. He built more than 225 hotels, including some that reshaped city skylines.

White also acquired Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming, and ran three luxury guest ranches there.

Marriott International Chairman David Marriott described him as a "hospitality industry icon."

"I learned a lot from his work ethic and ingenuity. We shared an important core value to always focus on our people. Bruce made it his business to not only grow White Lodging, but to provide opportunities for thousands of employees over the years," he said. "He also focused on the next generation of hotel leaders by generously supporting hospitality education."

Based out of a corporate headquarters in Merrillville, he worked to develop Marriott hotels around the country for years.

“Marriott’s relationship with Bruce White and White Lodging has been going strong for decades and that’s a testament to our shared values and our belief that people are at the heart of this business. Bruce embodied that value. It isn’t often in business that you have the opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with a partner for decades — it has been our distinct privilege to do just that with Bruce and the team at White Lodging," Marriott International Chairman Emeritus Bill Marriott said. "The Marriott family and company will never forget Bruce and all that he has done for this industry.”

White was survived by his wife, children and grandchild.

He was remembered for his philanthropy, including his support of YMCAs across Northwest Indiana and the new Merrillville community center on Broadway.

“When I met Bruce White, I knew of his business successes, but not until working with him did I understand the scale and scope of Bruce’s philanthropic and civic involvement — which go well beyond writing a check. He believed in breaking down silos, and that strong community-based organizations with a connected citizenry will ultimately be a multiplier for good and a key to strengthening communities," Big Shoulders President and CEO Josh Hale said. "Bruce’s legacy is very much in the tradition of the philosopher who said blessed are those who plant trees under whose shade they will never sit. His loss is great, but we all know his legacy will impact generations."