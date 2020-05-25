House District 4 race pits trio against 14-year incumbent

Public education is Porter’s first priority for the General Assembly, she said.

“The problems are numerous: decreased funding, low wages, increased testing, accountability tied to testing, a grading system that is more closely linked to the socioeconomic status of the students enrolled than the performance of the school, teacher shortages, declining infrastructure and no funding, increasing expectation of local referenda as a funding source, state funding virtual charter schools when they have very low graduation rates/no accountability, charter schools misusing taxpayer money from state with no accountability, and so on,” Porter said.

Blohm’s second priority is quality jobs.

“As we face the COVID-19 crisis, I know how difficult it is right now. Many folks have been laid off or seen their hours reduced, and businesses are struggling. Our state government needs to do everything they can to help folks get back on their feet,” Blohm said.

“We also need to take some long-term steps to improve wages and help our local businesses. Therefore, I would repeal ‘right to work’ laws that weaken unions, raise the minimum wage and support small businesses through expanding state grants,” he said.

Porter’s second priority is a healthy Indiana.