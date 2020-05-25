House District 4 race pits trio against 14-year incumbent

Democratic and Republican voters in state House District 4 have choices to make this spring.
Democrats face a choice between Ben Blohm and Deb Porter.
Blohm is a member of the Valparaiso Fire Protection Board and chairman of the young professionals board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater NWI. He volunteers at the Westchester Township History Museum and Hilltop Food Pantry.
Porter has been a teacher for 30 years and has lobbied legislators as a member and officer of the teacher’s union.
As a member of the Valparaiso City Council, she has been frustrated by state constraints on city budgets, she said.
Blohm said his first priority is supporting public education.
“It’s been proven time and again every Hoosier benefits from a strong education. With healthy support, we keep our critical teachers, which is the foundation of a student’s success, and provide a full multifaceted staff to serve our children,” he said. “Ultimately, this will give our kids the best opportunities possible in whatever career and life they choose.
“I would address this issue by repealing laws that divert money from public schools, appropriate funding so districts can pay our teachers and staff fairly and reduce our reliance on standardized testing."
Public education is Porter’s first priority for the General Assembly, she said.
“The problems are numerous: decreased funding, low wages, increased testing, accountability tied to testing, a grading system that is more closely linked to the socioeconomic status of the students enrolled than the performance of the school, teacher shortages, declining infrastructure and no funding, increasing expectation of local referenda as a funding source, state funding virtual charter schools when they have very low graduation rates/no accountability, charter schools misusing taxpayer money from state with no accountability, and so on,” Porter said.
Blohm’s second priority is quality jobs.
“As we face the COVID-19 crisis, I know how difficult it is right now. Many folks have been laid off or seen their hours reduced, and businesses are struggling. Our state government needs to do everything they can to help folks get back on their feet,” Blohm said.
“We also need to take some long-term steps to improve wages and help our local businesses. Therefore, I would repeal ‘right to work’ laws that weaken unions, raise the minimum wage and support small businesses through expanding state grants,” he said.
Porter’s second priority is a healthy Indiana.
“Indiana has the seventh-highest infant mortality rate and fourth-highest maternal mortality rate in our nation. We have places in our state where the water is not safe to drink, the air is not safe to breath, the ground contamination is making our children sick," she said.
"Hoosiers with mental health issues are not able to find treatment locally. Treatment for addiction is generally only available in our jails, which is not where it belongs, and we all know of people who cannot afford to go to a doctor or to pay for their prescriptions," she said.
Republican incumbent Ed Soliday has been in office 14 years. He faces a challenge from Sara Blohm, no relation to Democrat Ben Blohm.
Sara Blohm described herself as a wife, mother, veteran and small business owner.
Her first priority, she said, is to protect the Second Amendment by repealing the red flag law that allows police to seize weapons from individuals deemed to be a threat because of mental illness or other reason. She vows to pass a constitutional carry law instead.
“I am also extremely passionate about non-custodial parents and father's rights. Our current family law system is a joke,” Blohm said.
Soliday said there are critical energy and infrastructure policy issues that need to be addressed.
Renewable energy alone isn’t enough to meet Hoosier energy needs at this point, he said.
Soliday wants to ensure a smooth transition to make sure there is adequate capacity to meet all the demands on the energy grid.
“That world is changing so rapidly,” he said.
Infrastructure issues remain, Soliday said. He has authored major legislation to address infrastructure issues in the past, including a revamp of the Little Calumet River flood control plan and increased funding for roads and bridges. That includes creating the Community Crossings grant program for local road and bridge projects.
Soliday predicted the pandemic will cast a large shadow over the General Assembly’s next session.
“We should always strive for bipartisan cooperation and collaboration in creating legislation,” he said. “This year working together will be key in dealing with the direct and indirect consequences of the pandemic, particularly unemployment, K-12 education and the state budget. All have been deeply impacted by the pandemic.”
