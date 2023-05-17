BEVERLY SHORES – A gleaming, glassy castle on a sand hill, The House of Tomorrow overlooks the endless horizon of Lake Michigan on its lofty perch over Lake Front Drive.

Architect George Fred Keck designed the innovative cylindrical house as an aspirational vision of the future with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, the first General Electric dishwasher, an iceless mechanical refrigerator in an era of ice boxes, central air conditioning, an original open floor plan and a pioneering push-button garage door.

Conceived of during the Great Depression, Keck's House of Tomorrow came up with many features of domesticity that are standard today, as well as a personal airplane garage that housed a replica Charles Lindbergh plane during the 1933 Chicago World's Fair and that was an idea that ultimately never quite took flight. A marvel for its time, the model house wowed gawking crowds during the two-year exposition on Chicago's South Side that drew 39 million people interested in how new technology could make life better.

After the festivities and fanfare ended, and the World's Fair visitors returned to their native countries, developer Robert Bartlett ferried The House of Tomorrow across Lake Michigan to Beverly Shores, where it was originally a private home. He was building out the Duneland town on Lake Michigan as a resort community on the beckoning shores of Porter County.

The House of Tomorrow, the Florida Tropical House and the other 1933 Chicago World's Fair Century of Progress Homes Bartlett moved by barge across the lake served as an ad for his bright, optimistic vision of a sunny future. Today, they're part of the Indiana Dunes National Park, drawing visitors curious to see what the futurists of the past thought residential living in the present day might look like.

While the other four Century of Progress Homes are occupied and maintained, the House of Tomorrow has fallen into disrepair and deteriorated as deferred maintenance costs have mounted. It's been boarded up with plywood and papered over for years. A 2020 Indianapolis Monthly story even asked if it still had a future.

But now the Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Landmarks landed $2 million in federal funds for its restoration. They plan to start working on extensive exterior renovations next year.

"This is a win for the National Park," said Todd Zeiger, the Northern Regional Director of Indiana Landmarks. "It's a win for the visitors who come to the National Park. This restoration is a win for the Region. It's a win for the architects and students who continue to study the building."

The National Trust for Historic Preservation got the House of Tomorrow designated as a National Treasure in 2016 in an effort to help accelerate the preservation. It's the only National Treasure in the entire state of Indiana.

The house has been unoccupied for at least a decade. The National Park Service has preserved the Century of Progress homes by leasing them out to residents who get to live in them under a 50-year sublease in exchange for putting up the funds to maintain them. An arrangement with a previous lessee fell apart after Indiana Landmarks objected to how the restoration would be done, the workmanship involved and the proposed timeframe for finishing the work.

Indiana Landmarks moved to revoke the sublease after the lessee deviated from their agreed-upon renovation plan and the case ended up tangled up in court for a few years, further stalling progress toward saving the historic structure, Zeiger said. The total cost of fixing up the House of Tomorrow is now estimated to be $3.5 million to $4 million.

There's been interest but no one with deep enough pockets has stepped up.

"The cost has been the primary hurdle," he said.

So the house has sat with a protective wrap of insulation around the glass exteriors while the inside has gotten so dilapidated it has been compared to the "underwater ruins of a sunken ship" and described as "mummified."

But the house retains major historic significance, Indiana Dunes Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe said. It was dubbed "a monument of American modernism" and "America's first glass house." long predating Philip Johnson’s Glass House and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House, both of which are National Historic Landmarks.

"The House of Tomorrow is significant for its modern, 12-sided glass wall design and for incorporating previously unheard-of features like central air conditioning and an electric dishwasher. It also played an important part in the development of passive solar heating in modern buildings," Rowe said. "Restoration of this house is important so park visitors can see all of its significant features that are not evident in its current state of disrepair."

Federal funding will cover work on the structure and the exterior dome, including a whole new roof, insulation, windows and railings. The hope is that the outside renovation will make it more affordable for someone to come in and finish the rest of the work that's needed on the interior.

"The park service has received some funding through the Great America Outdoors Act to help restore the outside of the house, but we still need to find someone to lease the house and restore the inside of it," Rowe said.

Indiana Landmarks and the National Park Service hope to be able to begin renovations on the interior in 2025 after the exterior rehabilitation is complete so the rehabilitation work can take place continuously and without interruption, Zeiger said.

"It's safe and stable on the outside," he said. "This would certainly help ensure the building is secure and dry."

The restoration work was long estimated to cost $2.5 million to $3 million. But construction costs have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic as supply chain disruptions made materials harder to come by.

"Everything is more expensive," Zeiger said. "There's been a spike in construction costs."

The three-story, steel-framed building features a solarium, a spiral staircase and floor-to-ceiling curtain walls to provide privacy while using solar energy to heat the home.

The hope is to put the project out to bid in the next month or so. A contractor will preserve the building, such as replacing plate glass with more modern glazed, tripled-paned glass that's more energy-efficient. Workers trained in historical restoration will make repairs to the concrete floors and steel structures that have suffered minor damage over the years.

"This is a key step that will really facilitate the launch of the next phase," he said. "It will address the pressing needs. We want it to look great for the stream of folks stopping by the House of Tomorrow. We want to do something on the inside and this is a key and important step in the project."

The House of Tomorrow continues to have influence. It was just prominently featured last fall in an exhibit at the Elmhurst Art Museum. The retrospective of Keck's work looked at how he influenced energy-efficient design in subsequent generations of architects.

"What Keck learned from the design and development of the House of Tomorrow we've used in modern houses," Zeiger said. "It was an evolution in solar heat harnessing. It also has innovations in dishwashers, automated garage doors and an open floor plan. It was so new it was seen by millions of people at the World's Fair. It was immensely popular. People paid another 10 cents to go through this house."

Bartlett recognized its importance and put it on the tallest sand dune around, Zeiger said.

"It was so architecturally significant he put it on a pedestal," he said. "It's on the highest point on the site in that World's Fair District. It's the tallest home on the site. It represents futuristic thinking about living and has had a long and far-reaching legacy."

The exterior work should be completed by the end of 2024. The interior work could take another year and a half.

The project is taking place not a moment too soon. While the building remains structurally sound, it would not be beneficial for it to deteriorate further, Zeiger said.

"It's stable and dry and still has all the original materials," he said. "But it's time to get on with the restoration. It's not getting to where it would fall down but the work gets more expensive every year. It's a big investment to get it restored."