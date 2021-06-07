Household hazardous waste collection scheduled

PORTAGE — The Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County hosts the second household hazardous waste collection event Saturday at Portage High School.
It's from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the school, 6450, U.S. 6.
Participants are recommended to enter the site from Pan Am Boulevard, the second entrance north of U.S. 6 on Airport Road.
Secure shred document disposal will be at the collection event. Porter County residents are encouraged to drop off old documents including invoices, tax forms, bank papers, pages containing sensitive information and plastic credit cards.
At the event Porter County residents can safely dispose of products containing corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive substances. Common household hazardous waste items include aerosol cans, anti-freeze, oil, batteries (household & automotive), plastic bags, medications, oil based paints, solvents, paint thinners, pesticides, poisons, diesel fuel, kerosene, flammable liquids and ammunition.
Items not accepted at this event include latex paint, tires, explosives, asbestos, grill propane cylinders, commercial hazardous waste, controlled substances, radioactive materials and large containers over 30 gallons in size.
Containers filled with products other than oil are not accepted. Visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org for a complete list of accepted items.
The event will also feature a free gas can exchange. Porter County residents can exchange old gas cans for eco-friendly 2.5 gallon gas cans. Supplies are limited. Gas cans will be distributed on a first-come,first-served basis.
For those unable to participate on Saturday, the third household hazardous collection is June 26 at Westchester Intermediate School located at 1050 S. 5th St. in Chesterton.
It runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information on Porter County collection events, contact the Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County at 219-465-3694, or visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org.