Household hazardous waste collection scheduled

PORTAGE — The Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County hosts the second household hazardous waste collection event Saturday at Portage High School.

It's from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the school, 6450, U.S. 6.

Participants are recommended to enter the site from Pan Am Boulevard, the second entrance north of U.S. 6 on Airport Road.

Secure shred document disposal will be at the collection event. Porter County residents are encouraged to drop off old documents including invoices, tax forms, bank papers, pages containing sensitive information and plastic credit cards.

At the event Porter County residents can safely dispose of products containing corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive substances. Common household hazardous waste items include aerosol cans, anti-freeze, oil, batteries (household & automotive), plastic bags, medications, oil based paints, solvents, paint thinners, pesticides, poisons, diesel fuel, kerosene, flammable liquids and ammunition.

Items not accepted at this event include latex paint, tires, explosives, asbestos, grill propane cylinders, commercial hazardous waste, controlled substances, radioactive materials and large containers over 30 gallons in size.