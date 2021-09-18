Housing development pitched for former Broadmoor County Club site

MERRILLVILLE —Several residential projects are in the works in Merrillville, including a proposal to build homes in the former Broadmoor Country Club.
Jarper Properties is asking the Plan Commission to grant a planned unit development (PUD) approval for the residential project planned for more than 17 acres of land near U.S. 30 and Morton Street.
Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said the layout for the development calls for single-family homes to be constructed on 27 lots there.
The Plan Commission reviewed plans for the development during a workshop session, and members seem pleased with what’s been presented so far, Shine said.
It will consider granting preliminary PUD approval during its Sept. 21 regular meeting.
“We’ll see what happens then,” Shine said.
As the Jarper project starts the approval process, two other proposed residential developments received support from the commission during a recent special meeting.
“So far, they have looked very good,” Town Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, the commission’s president, said about the developments.
The commission granted preliminary PUD approval for a 320-unit apartment complex Weiss Entities plans to construct at the site of the Merrill Point Shopping Center at 93rd Avenue and Taft Street. That development could receive final PUD approval during the Sept. 21 session.
That project includes 240 rental units that will be built in four-story buildings, and the other 80 units will be in townhouse-style buildings.
The first phase of the project involves razing the Merrill Point Shopping Center this year to make way for the new rental units. Construction of the complex is expected to start in 2022.
The Dollar General, Goodwill and dialysis center properties near Merrill Point aren’t owned by Weiss, and they won’t be demolished. The existing Wise Guys Discount Liquors in Merrill Point could be relocated.
During the special meeting, the commission also gave preliminary subdivision approval to a project that would create homes on nearly 8 acres of property near 86th Avenue and Merrillville Road. CVP Development is seeking the 11-lot subdivision.
Associated with that project, the town plans to extend 86th Avenue to Broadway.
Merrillville is finalizing the design of the roadwork and will eventually seek bids for the extension.
The town is expected to use tax increment financing district dollars to fund the road project.