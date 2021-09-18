Housing development pitched for former Broadmoor County Club site

MERRILLVILLE —Several residential projects are in the works in Merrillville, including a proposal to build homes in the former Broadmoor Country Club.

Jarper Properties is asking the Plan Commission to grant a planned unit development (PUD) approval for the residential project planned for more than 17 acres of land near U.S. 30 and Morton Street.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said the layout for the development calls for single-family homes to be constructed on 27 lots there.

The Plan Commission reviewed plans for the development during a workshop session, and members seem pleased with what’s been presented so far, Shine said.

It will consider granting preliminary PUD approval during its Sept. 21 regular meeting.

“We’ll see what happens then,” Shine said.

As the Jarper project starts the approval process, two other proposed residential developments received support from the commission during a recent special meeting.

“So far, they have looked very good,” Town Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, the commission’s president, said about the developments.