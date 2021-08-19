How did the Lake County Fair fare?

CROWN POINT — Attendance numbers were down from 2019, but Lake County Fair officials blame the weather, not the enthusiasm of fairgoers.
The total attendance of the 11-day fair, which ended Sunday night, was 203,561, Lake County Fair Board secretary Arlene Marcinek said.
That compares to 216,361 in 2019, the last time the fair was held.
"We always run in the 200,000s," Marcinek said.
She said the fair attendance suffered when there was a rainstorm on the first Friday, Aug. 6. That day was followed by three more days of extreme heat and humidity.
"That pretty much killed attendance on those days," Marcinek said.
The fair fared better, attendance wise, this past weekend, when numbers were good.
The total attendance on Sunday, the closing day of the fair, was 22,470.
"That's a nice total," Marcinek said.
The attendance on Saturday was 35,000, which is huge, Marcinek said.
Marcinek said she helped work the attendance gates on Saturday.
"Those I spoke to were all in a good mood and happy to be at the fair," Marcinek said.
Many, as they were leaving the fair on Saturday night, wished her and other fair officials a friendly greeting.
"They told us that they would see us next year. That's the kind of thing that keeps us going," Marcinek said.
The biggest hits of this year's fair included the carnival rides, the horse and pony shows, as well as most of the grandstand events, including the All Star Monster Truck Show and the Demolition Derby.
"I saw long lines for the carnival rides," Marcinek said.
She said many fairgoers took advantage of the Mega passes, which cost $75 and allowed for unlimited rides.
Even though this fair is over, plans are already in the works for the next Lake County Fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 5-14, 2022.
There may be some tweaking to next year's fair events, including having some kids' competitions held later in the day.
"That's because some kids are starting back to school earlier, and we may need to change to later some of the events so they can take part," Marcinek said.
And even though a few minor changes had to be made this year, mostly COVID-19 related, Marcinek is hopeful next year everything will be back on track.
"We hope whatever 'normal' is, that we are back to normal next year," Marcinek said.