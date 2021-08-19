How did the Lake County Fair fare?

"They told us that they would see us next year. That's the kind of thing that keeps us going," Marcinek said.

The biggest hits of this year's fair included the carnival rides, the horse and pony shows, as well as most of the grandstand events, including the All Star Monster Truck Show and the Demolition Derby.

"I saw long lines for the carnival rides," Marcinek said.

She said many fairgoers took advantage of the Mega passes, which cost $75 and allowed for unlimited rides.

Even though this fair is over, plans are already in the works for the next Lake County Fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 5-14, 2022.

There may be some tweaking to next year's fair events, including having some kids' competitions held later in the day.

"That's because some kids are starting back to school earlier, and we may need to change to later some of the events so they can take part," Marcinek said.

And even though a few minor changes had to be made this year, mostly COVID-19 related, Marcinek is hopeful next year everything will be back on track.

"We hope whatever 'normal' is, that we are back to normal next year," Marcinek said.

