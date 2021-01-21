How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Northwest Indiana

How much does the vaccine cost?

There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

Where do I get the vaccine?

Individuals who make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment on ourshot.in.gov can select any vaccine site located in their home county, or in any of Indiana's 92 counties. Each vaccine site sets its own days and hours of operation. Additional sites may open or existing sites may close depending on vaccine availability.

There is no walk-in service at any vaccine sites in Indiana. The only way to receive the vaccine is by making an appointment at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. A friend or family member may make an appointment on behalf of an individual age 70 and older. But the person registered will be required to provide photo identification before he or she is given the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are the current vaccine distribution sites in Northwest Indiana —

Chesterton: NorthShore Health Center, 407 W. Indiana Ave.