How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Northwest Indiana

How do I get the vaccine?
Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Northwest Indiana, and throughout the state, must be made through the state's vaccine appointment website — ourshot.in.gov — or by calling 211.
Who is eligible?
- Individuals age 70 and up
- Health care workers or volunteers who have close contact or face-to-face interaction with patients in any setting: inpatient, outpatient, provider office, nursing home, residential care facility, and in-home services. This includes all clinical and nonclinical (administrative, transportation, clergy, etc.) positions with direct patient interaction.
- People routinely exposed to COVID-19 infectious material, such as COVID-19 patient room cleaners, COVID-19 testing personnel, and autopsy or other postmortem handlers of COVID-19 patients or tissue.
- First responders (firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medical services, reservists and volunteers) who have contact with the public and may be called to the scene of an emergency.
At this time, age is the only eligibility factor for general distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.
No special consideration is being given to younger Hoosiers in poor health, or individuals working in non-health care or public safety occupations, such as teachers or grocery store workers.
How much does the vaccine cost?
There is no cost to receive the vaccine.
Where do I get the vaccine?
Individuals who make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment on ourshot.in.gov can select any vaccine site located in their home county, or in any of Indiana's 92 counties. Each vaccine site sets its own days and hours of operation. Additional sites may open or existing sites may close depending on vaccine availability.
There is no walk-in service at any vaccine sites in Indiana. The only way to receive the vaccine is by making an appointment at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. A friend or family member may make an appointment on behalf of an individual age 70 and older. But the person registered will be required to provide photo identification before he or she is given the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here are the current vaccine distribution sites in Northwest Indiana —
Chesterton: NorthShore Health Center, 407 W. Indiana Ave.
Crown Point: Community Stroke Center, 10215 Broadway; Franciscan Health, 1201 S. Main St.; Lake County Health Dept., 889 S. Court St.
East Chicago: City Health Department, 100 W. Chicago Ave., Suite 100-A; HealthLinc, 1313 W. Chicago Ave.; Southlake Community Mental Health, 3903 Indianapolis Blvd.
Gary: City Health Department, 1145 W. 5th Ave.; Methodist Hospital Northlake, 550 Grant St.
Hammond: Franciscan Health, 5454 Hohman Ave.; NorthShore Health Center, 1828 165th St.
Lake Station: NorthShore Health Center, 2490 Central Ave.
LaPorte: County Health Dept., 2581 Ind. 2; HealthLinc, 400 Teegarden St.
Merrillville: Methodist Hospital Southlake, 200 E. 89th Ave.; NorthShore Health Center, 6091 Broadway.
Michigan City: Franciscan Health, 3500 Franciscan Way; HealthLinc, 710 Franklin St., Suite 200.
Munster: Community Hospital, 801 MacArthur Blvd.
Portage: NorthShore Health Center, 6050 Sterling Creek Rd.
Valparaiso: County Health Dept., 215 E Division St.; HealthLinc, 1001 N. Sturdy Rd.
How do I get the second dose?
Studies show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being distributed in Indiana are up to 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in adults of all races, ethnicities and genders who receive two doses.
A day and time to get the second dose will be scheduled during the 15-minute appointment where a person receives their first vaccine dose. Recipients then will receive reminder messages leading up to their second dose appointment.
Where can I get more information?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control website has additional information about COVID-19 vaccines and distribution plans.