In the wake of disturbing reports of the sexual abuse of a child in Washington Township, The Times reached out to local experts to find out how parents should broach the topic of sexual predators with their children.
Lori Alexander, a mental health therapist for Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer, said there's no "magic number" for what age you should start talking to your kids about the topic. She noted there are different things you can tell them depending on their maturity level.
She said there are children's books with names like "My Body Belongs to Me" to help young kids understand that "this is your body and no one has a right to touch you." The goal is to make children feel "empowered" to turn down predation and tell their parents if something sexually inappropriate does happen.
She said sexual predators often try to trick children by telling them the abuse is a "game" or their "secret," or threatening to harm the kids or their families.
"If somebody tells you it's a secret, you say 'no,' those are secrets you're not going to keep," she said.
Give them lessons, at a young age, like "nobody sees them naked other than one of their parents or their doctor" or "if anything makes you feel uncomfortable, make sure you tell me," she said.
Alicia Doolin, a fellow therapist at the Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer, recommended weaving these talks into everyday conversation.
One example could be telling the kids what a predator generally is.
"It's not this big, scary boogie man that jumps out of a van and grabs you, usually," Doolin said. "It's such a range of people that could be sexually inappropriate."
In the alleged incident in Washington Township, a Highland man was an acquaintance of someone at the house where a 14-year-old girl was sleeping over.
"It's OK for them to say 'no,' to have boundaries between other children and other adults," Doolin said.
She said it's important for parents to know who their kids' friends are, where they are spending time, and who will be there — to limit "risk factors." That includes monitoring their activities on the internet, where many sexual predators of children lurk.
Alexander said one of her children was once playing a video game online when a fellow gamer named "Big Daddy" asked where the child lived.
If a child is molested, she noted, make sure the child does not feel ashamed. Tell the child how "proud" you are for telling you about an incident, attempted or otherwise, Doolin said.
The therapists said to look out for warnings signs that might indicate sexual abuse, such as kids acting hypersexualized, like "making Barbies have sex, pictures they draw," Anderson remarked.
"A lot of times, you'll see the child have major changes in mood, regression issues like wetting the bed," Doolin said.
"Sometimes they'll have anger issues, changes in grades ... not talking to you, not wanting you to leave them: 'Don't make me go to Grandpa's house. Don't make me go to Uncle Matt's house.'"
Some of these behaviors can be normal, however, so parents can talk to a pediatrician or mental health specialist if they have concerns, she noted.