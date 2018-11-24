Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and it's not just about family and feasting. It's about indulging in leftovers for days afterward.
But how many days afterward? How should you store your leftovers? Will they freeze well?
Let’s start with the centerpiece of the meal — the meat. According to Cathy Held, registered dietitian with Franciscan Health, cooked meat should be eaten within three to four days. If you don’t plan to use it that quickly, you can pack it nicely and freeze it for two to three months. Smoked or cured meats will last longer. “The high salt content acts as a preserver,” said Held.
A lot of typical Thanksgiving vegetables and sides will hold up well, said Held, especially cranberries, raw sweet potatoes and regular potatoes.
Proper prep and serving of foods is important in preventing bacteria growth, so be sure that hot foods are kept hot and cold foods are kept cold as the first step in making leftovers safe to eat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture advises that food be refrigerated within two hours of serving. Foods are most at risk of causing illness if they are at room temperature for an extended period. Bacteria grows more rapidly when foods are between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
How you store your leftovers can make a big difference in flavor and appearance. Leaving foods open in a refrigerator will likely distort the look, texture and taste. Placing leftovers in well-sealed containers is the best method for optimum freshness. Airtight plastic sealed storage bags or containers help keep out bacteria and odors and prevent foods from drying out. For good measure, you also can wrap foods in a layer of plastic wrap before placing them into an airtight bag or container, especially if you're planning to freeze leftovers.
You also can purchase divided containers with lids to create a full meal in one container. When you are ready to eat, thaw and reheat in a microwave-safe dish for Thanksgiving all over again. It is safe to reheat without thawing, but each food may thaw at a different rate, making reheating more difficult. If you have thawed some of your leftovers and didn’t use them all, you can safely refreeze them per the USDA.