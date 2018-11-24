The calendar has turned to fall, which means the holiday season is upon us.

Local chefs and dietitians share practical ideas for keeping your diet on the right track this holiday season.

Some seniors need meals for just one, but are they cooking them? Should they?

Store, thaw, reheat

The United States Department of Agriculture offers these tips for safely storing leftovers:

Wrap

Cover leftovers, wrap them in airtight packaging, or seal them in storage containers. This helps keep bacteria and odors from other food in the refrigerator out and moisture in. Immediately refrigerate or freeze the wrapped leftovers for rapid cooling.

Store

Leftovers can be kept in the refrigerator for three to four days or frozen for three to four months. Though safe indefinitely, frozen leftovers can lose moisture and flavor when frozen longer.

Thaw

Leftovers can be thawed safely in the refrigerator, cold water, and the microwave.

Refrigerator thawing takes the longest but the leftovers stay safe the entire time. After thawing, the food should be used within three to four days or refrozen.

Cold water thawing is faster but requires more attention. The frozen leftovers must be in a leak-proof package or plastic bag. If the bag leaks, water and bacteria can get into the food. Food thawed in cold water should be cooked before refreezing.

Microwave thawing is the fastest method. When thawing leftovers in a microwave, heat until they reach 165° F as measured with a food thermometer. Foods thawed in the microwave can be refrozen after heating it to this safe temperature.

Reheat

Make sure the leftovers reach 165° F as measured with a food thermometer. Reheat sauces, soups and gravies by bringing them to a rolling boil. Cover leftovers to reheat. This retains moisture and ensures that food will heat all the way through.

When reheating in the microwave, cover and rotate the food for even heating. Arrange food items evenly in a covered microwave safe glass or ceramic dish, and add some liquid if needed. Be sure the cover is microwave safe and vented to let the steam escape. The moist heat created will help destroy harmful bacteria and will ensure uniform cooking. Also, because microwaves have cold spots, check the temperature of the food in several places with a food thermometer, allowing resting time before checking. Cooking continues for a longer time in dense foods such as a whole turkey or beef roast than in less dense foods such as breads, small vegetables and fruits.

Source: usda.gov