HUD asks Chicago to pause permitting process for metal recycler's move to Southeast Side

Meltesen asked the city for a response to his letter by Tuesday.

"I think it's a step in the right direction," said Gina Ramirez, co-chair of the Southeast Side Coalition to Ban Petcoke. "It's still in the mayor's hands to do the right thing."

Ramirez said the Lightfoot administration's previous actions leave her wary.

"The city is is very unpredictable," Ramirez said. "They already allowed RMG a permit behind closed doors. I don't know what it's going to take for them to do the right thing."

Sadlowski Garza said in a Facebook post Tuesday that she had just learned of RMG's application to expand operations at the Burley Avenue site. She added that she "requested that the application be made publicly available and open to public comment. I also again am requesting a community meeting at the earliest possible time to discuss this application and the effect this will have on the surrounding neighborhood."

Lightfoot's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

