HUD asks Chicago to pause permitting process for metal recycler's move to Southeast Side

CHICAGO — Southeast Side residents seeking to prevent a metal recycling business from relocating there from the North Side have received a boost from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
On Nov. 10, HUD Director of the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Lon D. Meltesen wrote to city officials asking that the permitting process be paused for General Iron's move from Lincoln Park to a site owned by Reserve Management Group at 116th Street and Burley Avenue on the border of the South Deering and Hegewisch neighborhoods.
The letter follows a civil rights complaint about the city's zoning and land use policies filed earlier this year with HUD by community organizations. The complaint — which cited Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza (whose ward includes the site), Alderman Brian Hopkins and the City Council — said the city's actions amounted to environmental racism by allowing heavy industry to operate in communities of color without sufficient oversight.
In his letter, Meltesen wrote: "Upon preliminary review, FHEO finds persuasive Complainants' evidence that (General Iron's move) would subject Complainant organizations and the neighborhoods they represent to serious and irreparable injury."
He added that the city's commitment to pausing the permit process is "crucial to the successful resolution of this complaint."
Meltesen asked the city for a response to his letter by Tuesday.
"I think it's a step in the right direction," said Gina Ramirez, co-chair of the Southeast Side Coalition to Ban Petcoke. "It's still in the mayor's hands to do the right thing."
Ramirez said the Lightfoot administration's previous actions leave her wary.
"The city is is very unpredictable," Ramirez said. "They already allowed RMG a permit behind closed doors. I don't know what it's going to take for them to do the right thing."
Sadlowski Garza said in a Facebook post Tuesday that she had just learned of RMG's application to expand operations at the Burley Avenue site. She added that she "requested that the application be made publicly available and open to public comment. I also again am requesting a community meeting at the earliest possible time to discuss this application and the effect this will have on the surrounding neighborhood."
Lightfoot's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
