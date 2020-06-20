You are the owner of this article.
Human remains found in field are those of teen missing since November, coroner says
Human remains found in field are those of teen missing since November, coroner says

Devante Johnson FILE

Devante C. Johnson, 18, of Gary, was last seen about Nov. 1 at his home near Fifth Avenue and Taney Place, police said. Human remains found in a field in March have been identified as those of Johnson.

 Provided

GARY — The remains of an 18-year-old reported missing in November 2019 have been identified as those found in a small field in March. A gunshot wound was found in the deceased man’s body, according to Lake County coroner's report.

Devante Johnson, 18, of Gary, was identified by the Lake County coroner’s office Saturday. The office used dental records to identify Johnson, whose remains was found on March 28, when a man spotted bones in a small field.

Police found his skeletal remains in the 800 block of Rhode Island Street in Gary. At the time, not much was known about the person's identity, including gender or race.

Although Johnson suffered a gunshot wound, his manner of death is still undetermined, according to the coroner’s report.

Human remains found in small field, police say

Johnson was reportedly last seen on Nov. 1, 2019, at his home in the 500 block of Taney Place in Gary. Johnson's foster mother reported him missing several days later, police said. His foster mother reported no problems at home that would cause him to leave town.

Police seek tips about man last seen in Gary several weeks ago

The Gary Police Department, the Lake County Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Lake County coroner’s office are investigating the death.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

