MERRILLVILLE — A local organization dedicated to ending human trafficking is raising money to build a shelter in the Region for victims of the crime.
The SAFE Coalition for Human Rights said it needs $26 million to construct the SAFE Village complex. The group has been eyeing an 80,000-acre site in Hobart.
"We are trying to do something in Northwest Indiana that hasn't been done anywhere in the country," the Rev. Charles Strietelmeier, of Augustana Lutheran Church of Hobart, said at a fundraising dinner Friday at the Indian American Cultural Center.
The group has so far raised about $115,000 for the restorative center, and said it could start construction once it has $6 million. The planned project would have cottages to house up to 100 victims as well as a mental health clinic.
"We always think of (human trafficking) as happening in Cambodia, Mexico, Guatemala — not Indiana or Illinois," said Kalyani Gopal, a Munster psychologist who is the founder and president of SAFE.
She said mental health professionals often don't recognize the symptoms of human trafficking — which can include furtiveness, restlessness and pain attacks — and instead diagnose patients as having conditions like bipolar disorder, schizophrenia or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
She said she once treated a local school kid involved in a sex trafficking ring who wasn't speaking. He had started off taking pictures of his shoes before advancing to ones of him showering, she said.
But she said there are currently only four beds in Northwest Indiana and 2,000 nationwide for victims of human trafficking.
"Where do you think they're going to go?" she said. "Right back on the streets. Help us help them."
SAFE board member Mark Price says Indiana is uniquely positioned, geographically, to have a lot of human trafficking victims pass through: between Illinois and Wisconsin to the west and Michigan and Ohio to the east. He called the state the "corridor of the Midwest."
Northwest Indiana is also a transportation hub, he noted, with a plethora of expressways, buses, trains, truck stops and motels.
He said he never understood of the extent of the problem until he got involved in the local juvenile justice system.
"I didn't know human trafficking, primarily child trafficking, was so prevalent in Lake County," he said.
But law enforcement dedicated to this issue is minimal, he said.
Victims sometimes get caught up in juvenile detention, but the system has no way to transition them back into society, Price said. That's where the SAFE Village project comes in. "It has to start somewhere," he said.