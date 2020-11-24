Hundreds line up for Thanksgiving dinner in East Chicago

Chinn explained, “We adjusted our execution style to keep everyone safe and make sure people are happy.”

In her 13th year of cooking for The Salvation Army, Chinn said, “It’s a really good feeling to get out. It’s nice to see everyone at least one time a year and good to give back to our community. Everyone is working together and having a good time.”

Chinn estimated preparation and packaging time for the holiday meals at 8-10 hours.

Ameristar’s donation freed up Franisa Fleming, The Salvation Army’s usual weekday lunch cook. Her duties Tuesday involved taking temperatures of those entering the center.

Fleming said the weekday meals may draw 85 to 90 people, sometimes reaching 110 clients.

“I’m really grateful we have the stuff to feed people,” Fleming said. “I make sure they got a hot and nutritious meal. As long as they get a hot meal, I feel good.”

After patrons picked up their hot meal from the building window, they got pop or water from a nearby food truck. Michael Steffan, territory sales manager for Pepsi, called this holiday project “awesome. I never regret it. I’ve never been sorry to say yes to this and never more proud.”