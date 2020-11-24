Hundreds line up for Thanksgiving dinner in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO — The cold and dampness outside may have seemed frightful, but the aroma of that food indoors was certainly delightful; especially for those waiting outside The Salvation Army.
Hundreds lined up outdoors Tuesday for the annual Thanksgiving dinner, courtesy of Ameristar Casino and Pepsi Beverages Co.
“This food is very important because of what people are going through,” said Deana Mendoza, a meal recipient from Munster. “Some people are going through hard times right now. Some people may have gotten the virus and lost their jobs. Some people are just out of work.”
Four hundred hot meals were prepared, then boxed and bagged for safe distancing from a service window in the back of the center.
Lt. Leta Marin, co-pastor of The Salvation Army Community Center, said the holiday meal traditionally draws 300 to 400 people. She was anticipating similar numbers this year, “but with the weather and COVID-19, you never know.”
After 30 minutes, 180 meals had already gone through the window.
Angela Chinn, executive chef at Ameristar in East Chicago, said each meal contained roast turkey, honey-baked ham, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, cranberries, roll, and butter. Typically Chinn would bring 60 casino volunteers. She brought four helpers this year.
Chinn explained, “We adjusted our execution style to keep everyone safe and make sure people are happy.”
In her 13th year of cooking for The Salvation Army, Chinn said, “It’s a really good feeling to get out. It’s nice to see everyone at least one time a year and good to give back to our community. Everyone is working together and having a good time.”
Chinn estimated preparation and packaging time for the holiday meals at 8-10 hours.
Ameristar’s donation freed up Franisa Fleming, The Salvation Army’s usual weekday lunch cook. Her duties Tuesday involved taking temperatures of those entering the center.
Fleming said the weekday meals may draw 85 to 90 people, sometimes reaching 110 clients.
“I’m really grateful we have the stuff to feed people,” Fleming said. “I make sure they got a hot and nutritious meal. As long as they get a hot meal, I feel good.”
After patrons picked up their hot meal from the building window, they got pop or water from a nearby food truck. Michael Steffan, territory sales manager for Pepsi, called this holiday project “awesome. I never regret it. I’ve never been sorry to say yes to this and never more proud.”
Pepsi also donates beverages to The Salvation Army’s weekday lunches.
Among those lining up for a meal were tenants of the nearby Nicosia Building. Raland McCoy, a resident of the nine-story apartment building, noted, “You’ve got people who can’t cook or don’t want to cook or don’t have the right stuff or spices for cooking. Here they provide a solid meal.”
That meal comes at a time when assistance numbers are up. Capt. Brian Clark, coordinator of the three Salvation Army Lake County centers, said the East Chicago center’s food pantry numbers have increased 500%.
The Salvation Army’s holiday assistance with rent, food and utilities “have gone through the roof,” Clark noted.
Holiday assistance includes vouchers for toys, which The Salvation Army combines with grocery vouchers.
“Toys are one thing, but you always need food,” Clark said, noting that becuase of COVID-19, the Munster center’s food pantry is now a full-time, daily operation.
Rafael Rios, another Nicosia Building resident, commented after picking up his hot meal, “For some of these people, this is probably the only Thanksgiving they’ll have.”
