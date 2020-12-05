Hundreds of angels needed to fulfill Lake County Christmas wishes

According to The Salvation Army website, participants in the Angel Tree program can shop from the comfort of their home and ship toys directly to the community center of their choice.

Alternatively, gifts can be purchased online from the Salvation Army of Lake County's wish list at Walmart: www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/bd9a4ff2-1602-4f15-893c-42147d61fd46/view.

"We're trying to take advantage of that technology, too, and allow people and businesses who would normally support the Angel Tree program to do it in a way that keeps them safe — that makes them feel comfortable — utilizing the technology that's out there," he said.

Angel Tree tags also can be picked up in person at Walmart or Sam's Club across the street from Southlake Mall in Hobart; Walmart on U.S. 41 in Schererville; or Walmart in Hammond near Horseshoe Casino, Feldman said.

An increased need

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Feldman said the need for services provided by The Salvation Army has increased exponentially.