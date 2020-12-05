Hundreds of angels needed to fulfill Lake County Christmas wishes

MUNSTER — Hundreds of Lake County families are hoping for a Christmas miracle.
The Hammond-Munster Corps Community Center has 350 families in need of Christmas presents through its Angel Tree program, Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army of Lake County, said Friday.
While the number of families in need remains high, the days to participate are few. The last day to turn in Angel Tree gifts is Dec. 15.
Feldman attributed the need to an increase in Angel Tree applications this year — three times more than in 2019 — as well as fewer sponsors and fewer shoppers in stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have less participation with businesses, as well, and individuals, again, a lot of the individuals that support us normally, and wish they could support us, they're playing it safe. And they should. Nobody blames them at all for not wanting to go out and shop," Feldman said.
Feldman said local schools that support the program have gone virtual, meaning students aren't bringing home Angel Tree tags like in years past.
To help boost participation, Feldman said Salvation Army Lake County is pushing the virtual Angel Tree program, which allows "angels" to sign up to purchase gifts for a specific child without leaving home.
According to The Salvation Army website, participants in the Angel Tree program can shop from the comfort of their home and ship toys directly to the community center of their choice.
Alternatively, gifts can be purchased online from the Salvation Army of Lake County's wish list at Walmart: www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/bd9a4ff2-1602-4f15-893c-42147d61fd46/view.
"We're trying to take advantage of that technology, too, and allow people and businesses who would normally support the Angel Tree program to do it in a way that keeps them safe — that makes them feel comfortable — utilizing the technology that's out there," he said.
Angel Tree tags also can be picked up in person at Walmart or Sam's Club across the street from Southlake Mall in Hobart; Walmart on U.S. 41 in Schererville; or Walmart in Hammond near Horseshoe Casino, Feldman said.
An increased need
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Feldman said the need for services provided by The Salvation Army has increased exponentially.
"We've seen since May, a 500% increase in the need for our food pantries. We've been fortunate in that we've been getting a lot of food donations, and it looks like for the most part, for now, we're able to meet those needs," Feldman said of the Hammond-Munster Corps.
"We're also seeing about a 300% increase in the need for rent and mortgage payment assistance, in NIPSCO bill payment assistance as well."
The increased need for services also can be felt at the East Chicago Corps Community Center, said Lt. Leta Marin, corps. officer for the center.
"We've been averaging 100 people in our soup kitchen every day, Monday through Friday. We've helped out with over $200,000 of rental and utility assistance just since the pandemic started — just here in this location," Marin said.
"We have people that we have not been able to help because the funds just haven't gone far enough."
When it comes to Angel Tree, Marin said the center will determine if it needs more gifts next week.
"We are hoping that we will have enough, but you never really know until the toys start trickling in," Marin said. "Some companies that have normally supported us haven't been able to this year. We've also had some new companies stepping up who haven't helped before, but overall we don't have as many people getting toys this year as in previous years."
Ameristar helps feeds the hungry
Ameristar helps feeds the hungry
Ameristar helps feeds the hungry
Ameristar helps feeds the hungry
Ameristar helps feeds the hungry
Ameristar Casino Hotel serves up Thanksgiving meals in East Chicago
Ameristar Casino Hotel serves up Thanksgiving meals in East Chicago
Ameristar Casino Hotel serves up Thanksgiving meals in East Chicago
Ameristar Casino Hotel serves up Thanksgiving meals in East Chicago
Ameristar serves up Thanksgiving Feast
Ameristar serves up Thanksgiving Feast
Ameristar Thanksgiving Feast
Ameristar Thanksgiving Feast
Ameristar Thanksgiving Feast
Ameristar Thanksgiving Feast
Ameristar, Salvation Army partner to serve Thanksgiving meals
AMERISTAR
AMERISTAR
AMERISTAR
AMERISTAR
a
AMERISTAR
AMERISTAR
AMERISTAR
AMERISTAR
AMERISTAR
AMERISTAR
AMERISTAR
Ameristar, community serve up Thanksgiving dinners
Ameristar, community serve up Thanksgiving dinners
Ameristar, community serve up Thanksgiving dinners
Ameristar, community serve up Thanksgiving dinners
Ameristar, community serve up Thanksgiving dinners
East Chicago Salvation Army
East Chicago Salvation Army
Salvation Army annual Thanksgiving Dinner.
Salvation Army annual Thanksgiving Dinner.
Salvation Army annual Thanksgiving Dinner.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.