Hundreds of Porter County students inoculated at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Days after the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved for kids as young as 12, the Porter County Health Department held vaccine clinics at various area schools.
In early May, the health department asked local schools if they would be interested in holding vaccination clinics for students ages 12 to 18 — if the vaccine was approved for use in people younger than 16.
Shortly after, on May 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved use of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone over the age of 12.
"The collaboration between the schools and the health department throughout the course of the pandemic has been instrumental in keeping COVID cases in our schools to a minimum," Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp said.
"We are hopeful and excited that we are able to continue our collaboration by providing vaccines to students."
Sheila Paul, food program director for the Porter County Health Department, said the department encourages anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated.
By receiving the vaccine, people can protect themselves and their families, as well as prevent the need to quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tests positive, Paul said.
"For students in particular, this means the opportunity to remain in school and extracurricular activities," Paul said in an email.
Four school districts participated in the clinics, including Valparaiso Community Schools, Porter Township School Corp., Duneland School Corp. and the Metro School District (MSD) of Boone Township, Paul said.
Paul said the vaccine clinics were held at middle schools because the primary population targeted were students between the ages of 12 and 15.
Each school was asked to provide as many school nurses as possible, a space large enough to hold the clinic, computers for data entry and at least 100 attendees, Paul said.
The health department provided extra nurses and vaccination supplies, Paul said.
While the health department provided consent forms from the Indiana State Department of Health, each school was responsible for communicating with parents, Paul added.
Porter Township School Corp.'s clinic was canceled due to a lack of participants, however, 120 Valparaiso students and 95 from Duneland have already been vaccinated, Paul said.
Paul said schools that had 100 attendees will hold a second dose clinic three weeks after the initial one, and noted those with fewer participants will be given instructions for scheduling second doses at alternate clinics in the area.
In LaPorte County, Michigan City Area Schools is holding vaccine clinics in early June at Krueger and Barker middle schools, Betsy Kohn, director of communications for the district, said in a press release.
"We are hoping to have a number of students at these clinics," Kohn said. "All are welcome; anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian."
The first of the two clinics will be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m. June 2 at Krueger Middle School, 2001 Springland Ave., according to a news release.
A second clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 5 at Barker Middle School, 319 E. Barker Ave., a press release states.
Those interested in the Michigan City schools clinics need to register by noon Tuesday online at http://educateMC.net/vaccine.