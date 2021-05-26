Hundreds of Porter County students inoculated at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Days after the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved for kids as young as 12, the Porter County Health Department held vaccine clinics at various area schools.

In early May, the health department asked local schools if they would be interested in holding vaccination clinics for students ages 12 to 18 — if the vaccine was approved for use in people younger than 16.

Shortly after, on May 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved use of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone over the age of 12.

"The collaboration between the schools and the health department throughout the course of the pandemic has been instrumental in keeping COVID cases in our schools to a minimum," Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp said.

"We are hopeful and excited that we are able to continue our collaboration by providing vaccines to students."

Sheila Paul, food program director for the Porter County Health Department, said the department encourages anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated.