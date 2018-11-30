LAPORTE — Hundreds of mourners filled the First Church of God on Friday to pay their final respects to Dr. Tamara O’Neal, who was gunned down Nov. 19 outside Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago.
The 1988 graduate of LaPorte High School was remembered as a "God-loving ray of sunshine" by family and friends.
Paul Pryor, a cousin of hers from South Holland, said the 38-year-old O’Neal went into the medical field not for the money but to help the less fortunate.
"She was just a caring, loving person. Very loving,’’ Pryor said.
Adele Cobbs, a doctor who worked with O'Neal at Mercy Hospital, said she is going to miss her positive energy.
"I’m going to miss her enthusiasm. I’m going to miss her spirit. She was a very happy person," Cobbs said.
Police said O’Neal's ex-fiancé, Juan Lopez, shot O'Neal multiple times in the hospital parking lot.
The 32-year old Lopez, upset over a broken engagement, was shot during a gunfire exchange with police and then fatally shot himself, police said.
Also killed were former St. John resident Dayna Less, a 24-year-old resident pharmacist at the hospital, and Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez, 28.
One of the first songs performed Friday by a choir led by O’Neal's brother, Turrell O’Neal, was "’There’s Power in the Name of Jesus.’’ He said it was one of his sister's favorite songs.
Helping ease the pain of their loss was faith O’Neal was now in a better place.
"We’re going to miss her because we’re all human and we deal with the flesh. But she knew God. Nothing can take the place of that,’’ said Cynthia Brown, of Michigan City.
Brown said she got to know O’Neal more than 10 years ago at the Family Christian Center in LaPorte.
She said her children were in the church choir O’Neal directed at the time.
Alexandria Holliday, a doctor at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, went to medical school with O’Neal at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
She said O’Neal kept her and other classmates motivated to stay on top of their studies.
"She's a beautiful soul, and I know she’s smiling and proud of everything that we’ve done for her so far. We really, really miss her,’’ Holliday said.