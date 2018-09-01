HIGHLAND — Tears, music, the sweet scent of flowers, Scripture and spoken tributes blended Saturday morning to celebrate the life of Amanda Lyn (Diehl) Borgia at Immanuel United Church of Christ, the church where she grew up.
Hundreds of people of all ages filled the church to say goodbye to the 35-year mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend and colleague whose passing on Aug. 24 left those who knew and loved her bereft.
Amanda's husband, Joseph C. Borgia III, was charged with murder and two felony counts of neglect of a dependent in connection with her stabbing death Aug. 24 at the couple's DeMotte home.
“We are free to pour out our grief ... and know that God hears us,” said the Rev. Merlyn Lawrence, senior pastor of Immanuel United Church of Christ. “We gather here to commend to God with thanksgiving the life of Amanda Borgia.”
Lawrence, who has been the church’s pastor for only a few months, said she didn’t know Amanda personally. However, she said the hundreds of people who attended Friday’s visitation and celebration of life created a portrait of a loving, warm, funny, bubbly person who loved being a mom to Jax and Connor.
“Amanda was very, very special and loved,” the pastor said in her sermon. “For Amanda no one was a stranger. Amanda was always there for everyone. What stood out to me was how over and over people said she exuded an energy, a charisma that drew people to her.”
Family members participated in the service of farewell including Amanda’s aunt Brenda Bondi who played the organ and her aunt Ginger Graves who read Psalm 23 and passages from the Gospel of Matthew.
Alma Diehl, Amanda’s paternal grandmother, read “Letter from Heaven,” a poem written by Alena Hakala Meadows that includes the stanza, “When tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart. For every time you think of me, I’m right here in your heart.”
Sobs could be heard throughout the church as Amanda’s father, James “Butch” Diehl, and brother, Joshua Diehl, spoke words of remembrance.
“Our Amanda, our baby, the mother of my two grandchildren: You were and still are a bright star. You could light up a room,” Butch Diehl said. “We will try to raise your sons to be the men you wanted them to be. Watch over us, our angel.”
Hugging his father, Joshua stepped to the microphone to pay tribute to “the vast footprints my sister left.”
“She blessed so many people’s lives,” Joshua said. “She was never too busy to help ... I cling to those memories now.”
“Growing up, we were and continue to be as close as a family can be,” he added. “She set such a high bar for me. I’m a better person because of her.”
Echoing his father’s words, Joshua said, “I promise you that Jax and Connor will learn to be kind and loving men.”
Amanda Lyn (Diehl) Borgia filled the lives of those around her with love, light, warmth and joy.