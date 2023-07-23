Hundreds of families flocked to see Elmo and early learning exhibits at Lakeshore Public Media’s recent Learn with Lakeshore event.
The Merrillville-based Public Broadcasting Station and National Public Radio affiliate hosted the educational festivities at Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center, a Lake County Parks and Recreation Department-run children's amusement center in Lake Station.
More than 500 people took part in the hands-on, interactive early learning and childhood development experiences at Bellaboo's. Lakeshore Public Media provided informational resources to parents.
People had a chance to see Elmo, check out Bellaboo's attractions and see PNC Bank's Mobile Learning Adventure, a nationally touring educational exhibit for children and caregivers that encourages kids to imagine their future careers.
Local nonprofits like United Way NWI, Big Shoulders Fund, Tobacco Free Lake County, Prevent Child Abuse Lake County, NWI Community Action, Art Barn School of Art, Gabriel’s Horn, Healthy Families Porter County, Health Network, Opportunity Enterprises and the Legacy Foundation on subjects like childhood education, food security and financial literacy.
Lakeshore Public Media also supplied kids with reusable water bottles, Frisbees, draw-string bags, color changing pencils, notepads, bookmarks and summer activity books. They hoped to encourage families to explore and do at-home learning.
“Our mission to enrich the lives within the communities we serve extends beyond our programming. So when we have the opportunity to step outside of the studio, our mission steps with us,” said Russel Brodhacker, the communications and community engagement coordinator for Lakeshore Public Media. “It added fuel to my tank, so to speak, to see families visit the booths and look at each other like ‘wow, this really helps,’ and that’s what it’s all about. From our programming to our events, we work to inform, engage, and excite those we reach in earnest and palpable ways.”
