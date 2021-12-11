Hundreds without power in NWI after severe December storm; damages caused by high winds

The radar indicated the storm was rotating; however there were no reports of funnel clouds or a tornado in Northwest Indiana, said Matt Holiner, chief Midwest meteorologist for Lee Enterprises. No serious damage has been reported for the Region, outside of downed tree branches and utility wires and damages.

Holiner said northeast Arkansas into southwest Kentucky was hit with the brunt of tornado damage from this weather system. Several tornadoes have been reported so far across six states.

Central Illinois also had some recorded tornadoes. At least two people have died and many more injured after 100 feet of wall collapsed at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, which is just outside of St. Louis, NBC reported.

Indiana Task Force One has been deployed to aid those in Mayfield, Kentucky, where tornado damage has ravaged the community. More than 70 people have been reported dead in Kentucky as of Saturday afternoon.

The task force group includes Crown Point Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Cusack and his search dog, Jake, who received deployment orders Saturday morning.

December tornadoes are not unheard of, but they are rare.