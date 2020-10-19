 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hunting hits too close to home for some residents
alert urgent

Hunting hits too close to home for some residents

{{featured_button_text}}
Welcome to Merrillville
Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Residents in the town’s Broadfield community want to put an end to hunting activities that have been taking place for years in a nearby wooded area.

Several residents attended a recent Town Council meeting to express safety concerns about the hunting taking place north of 93rd Avenue and east of Broadway.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said hunting there is unacceptable because of its proximity to the residences, a nursing home and Interstate 65.

“I’m not going to tolerate it,” Pettit said.

The residents indicated the hunters have the property owner’s permission to be at the site, and the hunters have used guns and crossbows while there.

“I’m scared we’re going to get hurt because they are so close,” one resident told the council.

Town Code allows hunting to take place on properties of at least 10 acres. The ordinance indicates hunting must be at least 400 feet away from buildings or roads.

“No matter what the ordinance says, this is absolutely unacceptable,” Pettit said.

Residents also asked the council to restrict the hunting ordinance so the activity couldn’t occur by their homes.

Pettit believes adjustments to the hunting measure aren’t necessary because he, Town Manager Patrick Reardon and Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff will contact the property owner and put a stop to the hunting activities there.

“I will solve this once and for all,” Pettit said.

Residents seemed appreciative of the efforts the town is planning to take to stop the hunting. In addition to safety concerns, they said the activities have created significant noise in their community.

“It’s really ridiculous all the noise,” a resident told the Town Council. “Sometimes you think it’s fireworks.”

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts