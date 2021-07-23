Hypnotist subjects in thrall of Porter County Fair fun

"I'm totally dependent on how many show up and generally I don't pick kids under 13," Milligan said.

"The worst that could happen is you'll be naked at the Midway by midnight," he joked.

Milligan went on to explain that none of the participants would be unconscious.

"You'll always know where you are," Milligan said.

Inexact science

Hypnotism doesn't work on everyone and is not an exact science.

"If it's not working on you, you will know it," he added.

Milligan told those in the audience that they too could follow around, singling out the ladies in the crowd.

"This is about relaxation. We call it hypnosis but for the ladies, this is Lamaze," Milligan said, referring to a relaxation method used during childbirth.

Milligan told the participants on the stage to relax each part of their body starting with shoulders and continuing to their ankles and feet.

"Every time you exhale you'll relax a little bit more, every nerve, every muscle, every fiber of your body is more relaxed," Milligan said.