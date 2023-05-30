Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Concrete restoration work on southbound Interstate 65 in Lake County is moving to its next phase this week.

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction is now working between U.S. 12/20 and 61st Avenue.

Southbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes between mile markers 259 and 256, with one lane on the far outside and one lane in a crossover express lane on the northbound side of the highway.

All I-65 southbound traffic from north of I-80/94 will be pushed to the crossover lane during this phase, INDOT said. Vehicles in the crossover lane will not have interchange access until 61st Avenue.

The ramp from U.S. 12/20 to southbound I-65 and the ramp from 15th Avenue to southbound I-65 will also close as part of the project. Motorists should seek alternate routes to access I-65 southbound or follow the marked detours, INDOT said.

The state transportation agency said the restrictions and closures will be in place through mid-June.

"Traffic is expected to be heavily impacted, and motorists should expect delays during peak times," INDOT said in its announcement.

All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.