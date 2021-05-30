I-65 ramps in Crown Point to close Tuesday until the fall; more work slated for 109th Avenue in south Lake County

At the earliest, the work would begin June 14, with closures to last until the fall, Uran told The Times.

While 109th will be closed from Delaware Parkway to Iowa Street, 113th and 101st avenues will be open, and Delaware Parkway will be open to 105th Avenue, Uran said.

Motorists also will be able to use 113th Avenue to access Mississippi Street. The connection is set to open this weekend, Uran told The Times.

"We've been coordinating with surrounding municipalities, that's why this project timeline is this way," Uran said, referring to work being completed on 101st by the town of Merrillville this year.

"Everything is coming into the timing as we thought it would be," he said.

In 2020, 109th underwent an extensive improvement project, with a roundabout added at Mississippi Street, improved landscaping installed along the corridor and the road widened and concrete medians installed at 109th and Broadway.