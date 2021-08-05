 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-65 reopens after overnight semi crash
alert urgent

I-65 reopens after overnight semi crash

Jasper County semi crash

A jackknifed semi overturned early Thursday, closing northbound Interstate 65 for several hours. Traffic was once again flowing through the area by 6:15 a.m.

 Provided

RENSSELAER — Interstate 65 shut down in Jasper County for the second straight day because of a semi-trailer accident, but traffic was once again flowing through the area by 6:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police.

The ISP said a semi jackknifed into the median and overturned at mile marker 215 near the Ind. 114 exit in Rensselaer around 1 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the semi was injured and airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Fuel remediation efforts at the crash site were ongoing early Thursday morning with the left lanes heading northbound and southbound lanes still closed at 6:15. Earlier in the day, the northbound lanes were closed in their entirety, with traffic diverted off the highway.

A three-semi accident in the same area early Wednesday closed southbound I-65 for several hours. A truck driver was airlifted to the hospital following that crash as well.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois governor, public health director speak about the spread of COVID-19

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts