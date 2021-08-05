I-65 reopens after overnight semi crash

RENSSELAER — Interstate 65 shut down in Jasper County for the second straight day because of a semi-trailer accident, but traffic was once again flowing through the area by 6:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police.

The ISP said a semi jackknifed into the median and overturned at mile marker 215 near the Ind. 114 exit in Rensselaer around 1 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the semi was injured and airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Fuel remediation efforts at the crash site were ongoing early Thursday morning with the left lanes heading northbound and southbound lanes still closed at 6:15. Earlier in the day, the northbound lanes were closed in their entirety, with traffic diverted off the highway.

A three-semi accident in the same area early Wednesday closed southbound I-65 for several hours. A truck driver was airlifted to the hospital following that crash as well.

