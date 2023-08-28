Times Staff
Work crews will be putting pavement markings on Interstate 65 ramps between U.S. 30 and Interstate 80/94 in coming weeks, requiring overnight ramp closures.
The closures are currently scheduled to take place the evenings of Aug. 29, 30 and 31 along northbound I-65 and Sept. 6, 7 and 8 along southbound I-65, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Two to three ramps will be closed each evening, as well as the right two lanes of I-65 in the area of the closed ramps.
The closures will be in place from approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the ramps reopening as soon as the markings are dry.
INDOT calls the work, being led by contractor Rieth Riley Construction, “extremely weather dependent,” and therefore the schedule is subject to change.
The current overnight ramp closure schedule is:
• Aug. 29-30: Ramps to and from I-65 northbound and U.S. 30
• Aug. 30-31: Ramps to and from I-65 northbound and 61st Avenue
• Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Northbound I-65 to Ridge Road and northbound I-65 to eastbound I-80/94
• Sept. 6-7: Ridge Road to southbound I-65 and westbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65
• Sept. 7-8: Ramps to and from I-65 southbound and 61st Avenue
• Sept. 8-9: Ramps to and from I-65 southbound and U.S. 30
The ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-94 will be closed for approximately three weeks starting on or after Tuesday.
The ramp will be closed for joint repairs and rehabilitation and extensive concrete restoration work, INDOT said. Approximately 4,400 square yards of pavement will be used for full-depth patching.
“A full closure of the ramp was determined to be the safest and most efficient option to complete this work,” INDOT said.
The official detour will be to continue northbound on I-65 to U.S. 12/20 eastbound and then Indiana 51/Ripley Street south to I-94 westbound.
