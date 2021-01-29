I-80/94 crash with injuries caused by tarp left in roadway, police say

HAMMOND — A crash involving injures that prompted the closure of two lanes of eastbound traffic on the Borman Expressway Friday was caused by a tarp laying in the roadway, police said.
The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 80/94 near Kennedy Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Shortly afterward, police arrived to block off eastbound traffic.
Police cleared the roadway by about 12:10 p.m., though traffic was still sluggish at that time, INDOT's real-time traffic conditions map showed.
Responders were still assessing the damages and extent of injuries by about noon, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.
Check nwi.com for updates to this story throughout the day.
