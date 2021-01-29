I-80/94 crash with injuries caused by tarp left in roadway, police say

HAMMOND — A crash involving injures that prompted the closure of two lanes of eastbound traffic on the Borman Expressway Friday was caused by a tarp laying in the roadway, police said.

The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 80/94 near Kennedy Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Shortly afterward, police arrived to block off eastbound traffic.

Police cleared the roadway by about 12:10 p.m., though traffic was still sluggish at that time, INDOT's real-time traffic conditions map showed.

Responders were still assessing the damages and extent of injuries by about noon, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

