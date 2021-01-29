 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-80/94 crash with injuries caused by tarp left in roadway, police say

I-80/94 crash with injuries caused by tarp left in roadway, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
I-80/94 near Kennedy

A snapshot of eastbound I-80/94 near Kennedy Avenue Friday afternoon after a crash that police say was caused by a tarp in the roadway.

 Provided

HAMMOND — A crash involving injures that prompted the closure of two lanes of eastbound traffic on the Borman Expressway Friday was caused by a tarp laying in the roadway, police said.

The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 80/94 near Kennedy Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Shortly afterward, police arrived to block off eastbound traffic.

Police cleared the roadway by about 12:10 p.m., though traffic was still sluggish at that time, INDOT's real-time traffic conditions map showed.

Responders were still assessing the damages and extent of injuries by about noon, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story throughout the day.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts