I-90 crash sends 2 to hospital; police warn of foggy travel conditions

CHESTERTON — Two people were injured in a crash that shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 Wednesday evening.

Police warned drivers to use caution due to foggy conditions.

Around 6 p.m. first responders were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 27.5-mile marker of I-90 in Chesterton, said Indiana State Police.

Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment and their current conditions were unknown Wednesday night.

The crash temporarily shut down eastbound lanes in the area, but police said the lanes will reopen by 8 p.m. after debris is cleared off the road.

