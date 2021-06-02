 Skip to main content
I-94 ramps to close starting Friday for roadwork
alert urgent

I-94 ramps to close starting Friday for roadwork

IDOT STOCK (copy)

A road construction project backs up traffic.

 Seth Perlman, file, AP

LANSING — Several ramps from the Borman Expressway will be closed starting late Friday as part of a road maintenance project.

Starting about 11 p.m. that night, the ramp from eastbound Torrence Avenue, ramps to and from eastbound Calumet Avenue and the ramp to eastbound Indianapolis Boulevard will close, a news release from the Village of Lansing states.

Crews will be conducting 24/7 work on the eastbound right lanes for about three weeks, the village said.

The detour route will be westbound Interstate 94 to 394 South to U.S. 30 to Indianapolis Boulevard.

The next phase of the project, which will target the westbound lanes, will begin after July 4 and is also expected to last about three weeks. The Torrence Avenue ramps will not be affected during that time, the village said.

