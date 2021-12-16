'I raised my kids here': Heavy flames spread across family's property

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Heavy flames spread between three structures on a residential property Thursday evening.

Around 5 p.m. crews were called to a fire at a home near the intersection of West 46th Avenue and McKinley Street, located in Calumet Township.

Griffith Fire Department Battalion Chief James Sopher said the fire spread among a house, a camper and a garage on the property. Crews were able to contain the fire from reaching other properties surrounding it.

Sopher said there were no injuries and damages were still be assessed. The investigation for the origin of the fire is ongoing.

The house resident, Shannon Stoltz, said at the time of the fire, she was inside with her family, which includes grandchildren and pet dogs. She said everyone and the pets were able to make it safely out.

The family is now facing uncertainty in the midst of the holiday season.

“I raised my kids here, this is the only home they know,” Stoltz said. “I don’t know what we are going to do. This is right before Christmas.”