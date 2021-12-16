 Skip to main content
'I raised my kids here': Heavy flames spread across family's property
CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Heavy flames spread between three structures on a residential property Thursday evening.

Around 5 p.m. crews were called to a fire at a home near the intersection of West 46th Avenue and McKinley Street, located in Calumet Township.

Griffith Fire Department Battalion Chief James Sopher said the fire spread among a house, a camper and a garage on the property. Crews were able to contain the fire from reaching other properties surrounding it.

Sopher said there were no injuries and damages were still be assessed. The investigation for the origin of the fire is ongoing.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

The house resident, Shannon Stoltz, said at the time of the fire, she was inside with her family, which includes grandchildren and pet dogs. She said everyone and the pets were able to make it safely out.

The family is now facing uncertainty in the midst of the holiday season.

“I raised my kids here, this is the only home they know,” Stoltz said. “I don’t know what we are going to do. This is right before Christmas.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for those wishing to help them during this time: https://www.gofundme.com/f/vqp3p-house-fire?qid=17c58a390f4ae5484e0cf624f701c1a1.

Sopher said it was still being assessed whether the family will be displaced or be able to stay at their home.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

