The ramps from northbound Interstate 65 to Interstate 80/94 in Lake County will see restrictions this weekend, weather permitting, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

Contractor Rieth Riley Construction is scheduled to close the ramp from northbound I-65 to eastbound I-94 Friday evening for concrete patching. It is expected to reopen Monday morning. The official detour, using state roads, will be to exit at U.S. 12/20 and use Ripley Street to access eastbound I-94.

The ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-94 will have a single lane closure overnight Friday, reopening the following morning. The lane closure will be pushed back to the following evening until weather allows, if needed, INDOT said.