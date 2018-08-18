CROWN POINT — Mayor David Uran had an opportunity to talk about upcoming development and other new events underway in the city during a monthly open forum he hosts in the community. This month, Uran went to Pops on North Main Street.
Uran responded to questions about the city's ice rink, 109th Avenue, a possible mall at U.S. 231 and Interstate 65, new houses and other development around Crown Point.
The ice rink will be part of Bulldog Park, being developed just off the downtown square on a 2-acre site along West Street next to Wheeler Middle School. The $10 million project will have numerous amenities including a two-story, multifunction event center, an Olympic-sized ice rink, splash pads and an amphitheater/band shell that can accommodate 1,500 people for concerts and theater performances.
Uran said the ice rick will be open during the winter months. He said residents will be able to host wedding receptions and other events in the center.
"Some people have said it looks like it will be small but it's going to be big and the chamber (of commerce) will even be able to host events there. People are going to be surprised at how spacious it will be," he said.
Another question was about the potential for a mall and restaurants at U.S. 231 and I-65.
"That process is still in the very early stages. It's too early to talk about what's going to be there and when the shovels will go into the ground," he told the crowd.
Crown Point resident Geraldine Tumidalsky brought up the issue of the traffic problems along 109th Avenue. She was especially concerned about turning left on Delaware into the Strack's complex.
A traffic signal has been proposed for 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway, but Uran told her the traffic signal is still more than a year away.
"I know you guys are frustrated about the stoplight at 109th. All of that is part of the highway safety improvement plan. There will be dedicated left turn lanes, concrete medians and better entrances to Strack's. We'll be improving the Delaware corridor connecting going north and connecting 105th and 107th Street as well as improving the Delaware corridor where the bridge is, then it's INDOT's (Indiana Department of Transportation) responsibility. Delaware Parkway will be under construction in the fall and should be complete before the other projects start."
After the meeting, Tumidalsky said the mayor answered her question. "But it's still going to take another year. It gets really busy on 109th beginning around 2 p.m.," she said.
Other residents complained about the need for traffic signals and stop signs in other parts of the community.
Uran and other city officials said a traffic signal can only be installed if there are traffic studies that warrant it, and the data must show it's necessary. Uran said the city can determine what traffic signals are installed on the city streets they maintain however INDOT is responsible for state-owned roads.
"If you see a counter at an intersection, drive through it regularly," he said with a laugh.
"We need the data. Officials look at the crash reports and the traffic data and that determines if a traffic signal will go in," Uran said.
Another resident questioned what's going on at McDonald's on Main Street.
"Well, they serve breakfast, lunch and dinner," Uran said drawing laughter.
"I know they are doing some construction. I believe they will be renovating the inside and outside. I'm sure they will have some opportunity for people to continue purchasing food as long as they can without closing the restaurant completely," he said.
Resident Donna Selvaggi said she enjoys Uran's monthly community meetings, and tries to make most of them. "The mayor is good at answering questions and he's humorous, and I want to be informed about my community and what's going on here," she said.